Sports Briefs

• West Memphis Blue Devils on the Radio —

Catch Blue Devils Football Friday nights, beginning at 7 p.m., on Oldies 102.3 FM, online at KTRQ.com, or via the Oldies 102.3 App on your smart phone.

Tune in every Friday night to KWYN 92.5 FM for play-by-play for all of the Marion Patriots football action this season.

• Colton’s Roundup —

Marion School District continues its partnership with Colton's Steak House & Grill for Colton's Roundup, Thursday, Nov. 2, in the MHS Cafeteria, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Tickets are $7 and include a full steak dinner. They can be purchased at the Marion High School front office or Central Office. Dine-in and carry-out available.

• Mid-South Volleyball — Players 14 years or older can try out at the Marion United Methodist Church, on Thursday, Nov. 2, from 5 to 6:30 p.m. For any more information about Mid-South Volleyball, contact Harley Strayhorn at (901) 487-6792, or Emily Burns at (901) 832-2096, or inqure via e-mail at midsouthvolleyball@ gmail.co m ***

• Riverside International Speedway — Grassroots Nationals has been rescheduled for Saturday Saturday, Nov. 4, the last race of the year. The Pits will also be open for a trick-or-treat and fans cab meet the drivers during intermission. Drivers will have treats at their pit spots for the kids.

• Harlem Globetrotters — known for their one-ofa- kind family entertainment, the Harlem Globetrotters will bring their 2018 World Tour to FedExForum on Saturday, Jan. 20 at 2 p.m. to take on their long-time adversaries the Washington Generals. Tickets go on-sale to the general public on Tuesday, Oct. 17 at 10 a.m. Tickets are available at all Ticketmaster locations, ticketmaster.com, the FedExForum Box Office, by phone at (800) 745-3000 or at harlemglobetrotters.com. The Globetrotters will face a revamped Washington Generals team which recently launched a more competitive profile, making an appearance in The Basketball Tournament over the summer. The tournament- tested team is looking to snap a 47-year losing streak against their world famous rivals during their 2018 tour. After the game, Globetrotter stars will sign autographs and take photos with fans.

• Delta Gymnastics classes — Classes available for ages 2 and up on Thursdays at 5:15 p.m. For more information please contact Delta Gymnastics at 870-7355900. John Beaumont jbeau.younglife@gmail.co m, Sara Fenter sfenter@fenterpt.com, or Jerry Fenter – jfenter@fenerpt. com.

– at the Boys & Girls Club of Crittenden County. Designed to help kids going into cheer, pom & hip-hop. $10. To register, contact us at info@mystudiogray. com, or call 901303-6221.

