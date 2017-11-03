Community business show their support for employees serving in Guard, Reserves

Representatives conduct round of ‘ statement of support’ signings

On Wednesday, Oct. 11, the Employer Support of the Guard and Reserves (ESGR) got together with some local businesses to sign Statements of Support.

Those businesses include: Fidelity National Bank, Sun Trust Bank, First Community Bank, Guaranty Loans, Guaranty Insurance, Razor Box, Higginbotham Dental Services, Bragg Tax Service, and the West Memphis Chamber Of Commerce.

Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve is the lead Defense Department program promoting cooperation and understanding between civilian employers and their National Guard and Reserve employees.

Established in 1972, ESGR operates within the Office of the Assistant Secretary of Defense for Reserve Affairs. ESGR develops and promotes supportive work environments for service members in the Reserve Components through outreach, recognition, and educational opportunities that increase awareness of applicable laws and resolves employer conflicts between the service members and their employers.

By the Evening Times News Staff