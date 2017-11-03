Forget the Hogs, give me the Tigers

Why I’d rather support Memphis over Arkansas any day

I know we are in Hogs country, but I’m just going to come out and say it. I couldn’t care less about the Arkansas Razorbacks.

Sure, they play in the SEC. I get that. But first of all, you have to drive four hours to see the team play in Fayetteville. Not exactly an easy commute and not something you will likely be doing every Saturday.

Second, they may be in the SEC which is the cathedral of college football, but if you can’t beat the teams in your conference, then you’re not going to go very far and your fans will ultimately be disappointed.

Me? I’m a Memphis Tigers fan.

I know what you’re going to say. The Tigers haven’t been any good until the last three or four years.

True. But it’s the present that matters and right now the Memphis Tigers are far and away playing better football than your beloved Hogs. When you beat two Top 25 teams in one season, you’re a good football team. I happened to be at both the UCLA and the Navy game. And boy if you weren’t watching, you missed two of the most exciting games of the season.

I have nothing against the Hogs. Same goes with Arkansas State, which also has played some good football over the past four or five years. I just happen to think that the Liberty Bowl is a great place to watch a game, and that Memphis has been so well coached that they are far more exciting to watch than either the Hogs or the Redwolves. Justin Fuente did an amazing job with the Tigers program. Paxton Lynch was an exciting quarterback to watch. And now, Mike Norvell and Riley Ferguson have the Tigers flying even higher.

Looking back over the last three years, I’ve seen some great games at the Liberty Bowl. On Sept. 24, 2015 the Tigers defeated Cincinnati 53-46 in the biggest shootout I have ever witnessed. I was also there when the Tigers defeated No. 18 Ole Miss 37-24 in front of 60,241 fans. Now THAT was an awesome experience, even if I was surrounded by a sea of red. I was also at the game on November 25, 2016 when they beat No.

18 Houston 48-44 in another shootout. Wow!

What a game that was too.

And so far this season, they have knocked off UCLA 48-45 and Navy 3027.

So as I like to kid Sheriff Mike Allen — who is a big Hogs fan — quit watching that JV team of yours and go across the river and watch the Tigers play. I hear a lot of people say they would love to see the Hogs play Arkansas State.

Well, why not have the Hogs take on Memphis?

You would probably have 60,000 fans show up to that one. But I guess if the Hogs are afraid they might lose to ASU, they probably don’t want a piece of Memphis either.

Darn Yankee

By Mark Randall

