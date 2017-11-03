An event for All Seasons

Longtime local realtor adds home decor business

Friends and family came out for the ribbon cutting of the opening of All Season Accents and Decor.

The new business, located at 103 McCain Boulevard Suite B, is a joint effort of Thula and Michael Thomas.

All Season Accents and Decor offers a full range of contemporary home decor furniture and accent pieces — everything from chairs to lamps to accent pieces.

“We have over 2,000 pieces in our computer that you can sit down in our gallery and order what you want and have it within 48 hours,” Thula Thomas said. “We can even order beds, living room sets, dining room sets. It just depends on what you want. But as far as our center, based on space, we just have accent pieces — credenzas, consoles, writing desks, and office furniture.” Thomas said they also offer a guarantee that if you find an item anywhere cheaper, they will match the price and take $100 off your total order.

Thula Thomas, who has been a long-time real estate agent currently with ReMax, said she will continue to sell homes. The new business is more of a retirement project for she and her husband and will allow her to continue in real estate and sell home decor all under one roof.

“This is really my husband’s baby” Thula said.

“Mine is still real estate.

But I will be helping him with it. I will just get to do both things that I love — home sales and decor.”

Thomas said she is delighted to open a new business in Crittenden County.

“I’ve always been a business owner,” Thomas said.

“I used to own a shoe center on Broadway back in the early 1990s. I left that and went back in to mortgage finance. And in later years I took that mortgage experience and brought it to real estate.

“I thought, why not open a home decor center. I am a Crittenden County resident for life. We need to grow our economy right here in our own city. Why go across the bridge when we can do it here? The more we put on this side of the river, the better we are. I believe you are either “in” the community, or you are “of” the community. I’d like to be an integral part of the community.”

By the Evening Times News Staff