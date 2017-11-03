Lady Patriots prepare for repeat

Marion girl’s basketball program earned state championship rings for the first time in school history last season and their chase for more begins in less than a month

Coming off a year that saw the team grab its first state championship in program history, the Marion Lady Patriots are preparing feverishly to attempt and repeat last year’s performance this season which begins November 20th in Marion’s Patriot Classic.

Lady Patriots head coach Shunda Johnson says that with her team being the only one in the 6A class that ended last season with a win, she knows other teams will be gunning for the Marion girls and she hopes that that fact will push the Lady Patriots to work harder than ever in preparation for those teams. “They know they won last season, but they also know that they have a target on their back,” Johnson said.

“We’re having more and more team meetings to reemphasize hard work,” Johnson added. “I just don’t want them to feel like they’re the only team in Arkansas that’s working hard. They’re not. Our job is to outwork those other teams.”

A lot of that work this offseason has included extra hours spent focusing on defensive rebounding and making sharper passes, according to Johnson.

“Trying to get our girls to defensively block out, that’s one of our biggest things right now,” Johnson said. “We’re trying our best to make it a habit, a habit for them to limit other teams to one shot. You play defense for so many seconds and then you’ve got to play defense again because you didn’t block out? No. I don’t understand that rational at all.”

“Passing, passing, passing,” Johnson added of the Lady Patriots continued practice on distributing the basketball. “We’re trying to make sure that we’re as accurate as possible with our passes and strong with our pass.”

Executing most of those passes this season, expect to see sophomore guard Kaia Williams take over the reins of the Lady Patriots this season. Johnson says despite being a sophomore, she feels extremely comfortable in Williams ball handling and distribution ability.

“I know people will probably be excited to see Kaia Williams,” Johnson said. “She’s probably going to handle the ball for us. She’s probably my primary ball handler. She’s pretty crafty with the ball and can actually pass. I like her because she can pass, and she can really stroke it a little bit too.”

Johnson says that Marion is working on developing more outside shooters like seniors Angel Davie and Ashley Harney, but that the Lady Patriots scoring will primarily come from the post with forwards and centers like Morgan Christian, Jaleiha Byrd and Mikiya McAdory.

“We’re probably going to try and go inside and pound the ball inside,” Johnson said. “And, that’s just Basketball 101, pound the ball inside. We’re trying to develop some jump shooters. So, expect to see some people actually stroking from the outside and knocking down some shots for us. But, first and foremost, we’re going to try and go inside.”

Johnson admits that throughout the offseason her team has not remained as sharp as she would have liked them too. Last season’s team had similar problems however, before losing to Nettleton on January 27th and then rebounding with a 12-game regular season win streak and a sweep through the 6A Conference and 6A state playoffs.

“We actually started improving right before the Nettleton game,” Johnson said. “We’d play defense and we’d reward ourselves by giving them one shot and that’s it. And, we were able to get that possession and make something happen out of it. But, in summer time, they get too laxed… No, we’re not sharp because we’re still talking about snapping passes and not being so laxed on our passes and things of that nature. But, no, we’re not sharp yet.”

But, with eight returning players from last year’s state championship winning team, Johnson believes that this year’s squad is just as likely to earn a ring as last year’s team. After all, last season’s Lady Patriots team was just 13-8 prior to their 12-game winning streak at the end of the regular season.

“If they progress like they did last season and keep working hard, believing in the system and believing in the coaching staff, then I think they could make a run,” Johnson said. “Because, they know what it takes and eight of them have the experience. They were there. So, they know how hard we work. Hopefully, that’ll carry over into this next year and every game we’ll get better.”

The Lady Patriots season tips off on November 20th at 5:30 p.m. as Marion welcomes Little Rock Parkview for their first game of the 2017 Patriots Classic.

By Collins Peeples