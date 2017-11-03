Marion Intermediate School — ‘All A’s Honor Roll’

4th and 5th graders make the grade in 1st 9- Weeks

MIS All A’s Honor Roll: Adkins, Mia Elizabeth; Anthony, Kayla Ashley; Appling, Megan Elizabeth; Baker, Uriah Zaire; Barham, Cole Ryan; Bateman, Peyton Dawn; Benson III, Robert Neal; Blankenship, John Warren; Boston Jr, Alex Lynne; Britt, Seth Allen; Burks, Marissa Elayne; Burks, Savannah Rayne; Callicutt, Khylee Trena; Cantrell, Charles Walter; Chatman, Arriyanah Janae; Chen, Sophia; Cissell, Ashlyn Grace; Davie, Jamari Lebron; Davis, Aiden Thomas; Davis, Danquinn R; Davis, Deagan Keene; Davis, Leland Robert; Dennison, Kira Mikalah; Dent, Damaury Cortez; Derrick, Brayden A; Doan, Adelynn Makenna; Ellis, Coleman Rivers; Fesperman, Kera Darlene; Gage, Gavin Simone; Geter, Kennedy Marie; Gibbs, Alyssa Kaylee; Gilbert, Alena Grace; Gladney, Bryson Nicholas; Hall III, Robert Stephen; Hayes, Ayanna Arie; Holt, Logan Adam; Hopkins, Ariel McKenzee; Hummel-Young, Lily Paulette; Ivy, Dixie Jolyn; Jackson Jr, Adrian Lanard; Jackson, Adrianna Lanae; Jefferson, Denarious Dorcel; Jeter, Lamarkus Lavelle; Johnson, Chelci Elise; Larese, Cody Mason; Levesque, Eva Michelle; Livingston, Gabriel Aaron; Macom, Easton Reece; McCoy, Serenity; McDaniel, Yaniv Ri'kelle; McGinnis, Jackson Cole; McKewen, Hudson Charles; Miller, Chloe Allyn; Miller, Maggie Claire; Mitchell, Joslynn Syimone; Moore, Carter O'Neal; Moore, Karrinton Shantrece; Mosley, Telia Marie; Murphy, Dylan Patrick; Perry, Joshua Allen; Pollard, Phillip Braden; Purcell, Maylei Jo; Riley, Jacob Reaves; Schuh, Cameron Denae; Scott, D'quenton Jamarius; Selvy, Cherish Kendaria; Shelton, Logan Taylor; Shinabery, Alexa Marie; Simmons, Abbigale Marie; Smith, William Van; Snelson, Kelby Grace; Southern, Casey May; Stevens, Judd Garrison; Strange, Janiya Lashay; Strickland, Michelle Lynne; Thomas, Markaria Ky'Ona; Tolleson, James Bradley; Toquinto Adame, Gabriella Vinay; Tunstall, Asia Serenity; Waldrop, Destiny Nicole; Weaver, Aubrie Kate; Wehrum, Anna Caroline; Weimer, Addison Keli; West, Kaydence; Wilkerson, Jordyn Elise; Wilkins, Journi' Ashyia; Wilson, Anthony; Wright, Kaelynn La'joyce; Wright, Kaitlynn Nicole; Wright, Kelsey Andrea; and Yount, Samantha Evelyn.

National Board Certified Teacher help

Teachers all over Eastern Arkansas will have an opportunity to gain support for National Board Certified status. The library at the Academies of West Memphis will be hosting a National Board support site to help teachers get certified. The site will be open several times per month to help with the process. Pictured are National Board Certified teachers Sara Hayes (left) and Norrita Langston of the West Memphis School District, who are sponsoring the event. For more information, contact Langston at nlangston@wmsd.net.

Photo by Billy Woods