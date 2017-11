Marriage Licenses

Oct. 25 Luis A. Pacheco, 31, and Martha Sosa, 35, both of Memphis, Tennessee Eder Longoria, 34, and Flor D. Guajardo, 32, both of Collierville, Tennessee Roberto C. Armenta, 24, and Maria G. Moreno, 21, both of Memphis Blake A. Reed, 25, and Jennifer L. Roy, 26, both of Marion Oct. 26 Juan C. Salazar, 37, and Kristel N. Holloway, 18,both of Pope, Mississippi Angel R. Martinez, 29, and Ester Almenaverz, 29, both of Memphis Oct. 27 Oscar I. Morals, 23, and Erika T. Reynoso, 30, both of Memphis Rolando C. Sanchez, 26, and Maria R. Vasquez, 33, both of Memphis Leobardo Hernandez, 29, and Ana I. Salazar, 39, both of Memphis Rigoberto Rubio, 23, and Cruz P. Valdivia, 21, both of Memphis Rhonda R. Parker, 43, and Sharunda L. Pulliam, 40, both of Memphis Samuel D. Mejia, 26, and Maricela Ranos, 16, both of Memphis Jorge L. Navarro, 28, and Liliana G. Gutterrez, 20, both of Memphis Travis D. Cody, 34, and Lanetta R. Dale, 48, both of West Memphis Oct. 30 Jayo Guzman, 27, and Diana M. Rodriquez, 33, both of Memphis Elix V. Alvarodo, 24, and Stephanie R. Gomez, 29, both of Memphis William Davis, 70, and Odessa Smith, 53, both of Earle Henri G. Marin, 26, and Martha S. Galvez, 28, both of Memphis Oct. 31 John R. Woody, 42, and Crystal J. Beebee, 29, both of Cordova, Tennessee

Divorce Petitions

Oct. 20 Michael Nichols vs. Venikia Nichols Oct. 24 Pamela Humphries vs. Kenneth Humphries George Dewayne Hill vs. Melissa Yvonne Hill Melissa Wright vs. Elisha Hobbs Oct. 26 Jeanne A. Boschert vs. William Boschert Oct. 27 James Ross vs. Sharron Ross

Marion Police Reports 10/23/17 – 10/30/17

10-23-17 – 11:00am L.H.Polk – Theft by Receiving 10-24-17 – 11:00am – East Service Road – No Turn Signal / No Driver License 10-24-17 – 11:30am – 801 Carter – Attempted Suicide 10-24-17 – 1:15pm Medal Marconi – No Seatbelt in Use / Possession of a Controlled Substance 10-24-17 – 12:30pm – 1 Patriot – Harassment 10-24-17 – 2:40pm – 604 Haley Cove – Theft of Property 10-25-17 – 11:30pm – 423 Beechwood Cove – Assault on a Family Member 10-25-17 – 12:30am – I-55 South – Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle 10-24-17 – 9:00am – 1 Patriot Drive – Theft of Property 10-25-17 – 8:00am – 258 Marion – Residential Burglary / Theft of Property 10-25-17 – 9:00am – 258 Marion – request for Arrest 10-25-17 – 7:30am – 123 Forrest – Residential Burglary / Theft of Property x 2 10-25-17 – 1:00pm – 372 Colonial – Theft of Property 10-25-17 – 2:30pm – 801 Carter – Theft of Property 10-25-17 – 8:30am – 14 Military Road – WARRANT

- Nonpayment of

Fines and Costs 10-25-17 – 9:50pm – 981 Lackey Road – Resisting Arrest / Fleeing 10-26-17 – 5:45pm – 372 Colonial – Criminal Mischief 10-26-17 – 1:05pm – 121 Elm – Found Property 10-26-17 – 12:15pm – 10 Patriot Drive – Threatening a Bomb 10-26-17 – 3:00pm – 124 Miller Cove – Found Property 10-26-17 – 5:30pm – 315 Jerrel Lackey Cove – Found Property 10-25-17 – 2:40pm – 2 Patriot – Battery 10-26-17 – 3:20pm – 10 Patriot – Theft of Property / Harassing Communications / Criminal Mischief 10-26-17 – 3:00am – 135 Elm – Theft of Property / Criminal Mischief 10-26-17 – 8:45pm – 911 Bayou Vista – Welfare Concern 10-27-17 – 8:50am – 1 Patriot – Bullying 10-27-17 – 9:15am – 3477 Highway 77 – General Information 10-27-17 – 11:00am – 425 Birdie – Theft of Property 10-27-17 – 12:00pm Highway 77 – Theft of Firearm 10-27-17 – 10:30am – 423 Military Road – Suspended Driver License / No Proof Insurance / Fictitious Tags 10-27-17 – 1:56pm – 1 Patriot – Harassment 10-27-17 – 12:33pm – 3477 Highway 77 – Welfare Concern 10-27-17 – 11:45am – 712 Pleasant Woods – Request for Arrest 10-27-17 – 2:49pm – 1 Patriot – Harassment 10-27-17 – 11:05am – 1 Patriot – Disorderly Conduct 10-27-17 – 3:20pm – 100 L.H.Polk – General Information 10-27-17 – 10:00pm – 100 Cottonwood Cove – Theft of Property 10-28-17 – 11:10am Brunetti Field – Terroristic Threatening 10-28-17 – 11:15am Brunetti Field – Persons in Disagreement 10-28-17 – 3:00pm Brunetti Field – Theft of Property 10-28-17 – 4:00pm – 120 Henry – Criminal Trespass 10-28-17 – 4:00pm – 120 Henry – Terroristic Threatening 10-28-17 – 4:39pm – 2100 Highway 77 – Shoplifting 10-28-17 – 9:32pm – 109 Cottonwood – Cruelty to Animals 10-28-17 – 9:00pm Highway 77 – General Information 10-29-17 – 9:30am – 109 Cottonwood – Persons in Disagreement 10-29-17 – 12:20pm – 114 Sherwood – Domestic Battery 10-29-17 – 4:30pm – 194 Military Road – Welfare Concern 10-29-17 – 4:30pm Sherwood – General Information 10-29-17 – 8:15pm – 730 Highway 64 – Request for Arrest

West Memphis Police Reports 10/23/17 – 10/30/17

10/23/17 9:52 AM 501 W Broadway AVE DISORDERLY CONDUCT / UNREASONABLE OR EXCESSIVE BEHAVIOR 10/23/17 11:52 AM 1550 Ingram BLVD A CRIMINAL MISCHIEF – 2ND DEGREE / RECKLESSLY DESTROYS 10/23/17 12:29 PM 1013 Dover St. THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – ALL OTHERS 10/23/17 7:47 PM 3104 Church ST BATTERY 3RD DEGREE / PURPOSE OF CAUSING INJURY, CAUSES INJURY 10/23/17 12:45 PM 801 S Rich RD THEFT $5,000 OR LESS BUT GREATER THAN $1000 – FROM BUILDING 10/23/17 1:18 PM 3657 Southland DR LOITERING 10/23/17 4:43 PM 429 W Broadway AVE THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – ALL OTHERS 10/23/17 9:38 PM 606 Missouri ST BURGLARY, COMMERCIAL 10/23/17 10:53 PM 300 S Avalon ST POSSESSION OF SCH VI LT 4OZ 10/23/17 11:32 PM East Broadway Avenue/South 7th Street CRIMINAL MISCHIEF – 2ND DEGREE / PURPOSELY TAMPERS 10/24/17 3:35 AM 906 Ingram BLVD DRIVING WHILE LICENSE CANCELLED, SUSPENDED, OR REVOKED 10/24/17 5:55 AM 400 W Broadway AVE CRIMINAL MISCHIEF – 1ST DEGREE PROPERTY OF ANOTHER VALUE $500 OR LESS 10/24/17 2:42 PM 300 W Jackson Ave. THEFT GREATER THAN $5,000 BUT LESS THAN $25,000 – ALL OTHERS 10/24/17 12:22 PM Washington/Avalon A G G R A V A T E D ASSAULT 10/24/17 12:48 PM 521 Johnson ST FOUND PROPERTY 10/24/17 12:48 PM 215 W Jackson E27 GENERAL INFORMATION 10/24/17 1:08 PM 524 Colgate DR THEFT OF VEHICLE VALUED AT LESS THAN $25,000 BUT GREATER THAN $5,000 10/24/17 1:09 PM South 8th Street/ Jackson avenue OBSTRUCTING GOVERNMENTAL OPERATIONS / REFUSES TO PROVIDE INFORMATION

FOR A

10/24/17 1:47 PM 4401 E Broadway AVE THEFT OF VEHICLE VALUED AT LESS THAN $25,000 BUT GREATER THAN $5,000 10/24/17 2:41 PM 400 Mound City RD THEFT $5,000 OR LESS BUT GREATER THAN $1000 FROM BUILDING 10/24/17 2:56 PM 798 W Service RD POSSESSION OF SCH VI LT 4OZ 10/24/17 4:59 PM 501 W Broadway AVE DISORDERLY CONDUCT / PUBLIC PLACE USES ABUSIVE, OBSCENE SPEECH OR OBSCENE 10/24/17 9:44 PM 300 S Avalon ST POSSESSION OF SCH VI WITH PURPOSE TO DELIVERY 10/24/17 10:47 PM 517 Colgate DR RESISTING ARREST – REFUSAL TO SUBMIT TO ARREST / ACTIVE OR PASSIVE REFUSAL 10/24/17 11:19 PM South Avalon Street / West Tyler Avenue POSSESSION OF SCH VI LT 4OZ 10/25/17 2:45 AM 3225 E Broadway AVE TAMPERING WITH PHYSICAL EVIDENCE 10/25/17 3:24 AM 1800 Missouri ST 1 GENERAL INFORMATION 10/25/17 7:10 AM 3000 Autumn AVE 184 ARSON 10/25/17 8:12 AM 604 N 27Th ST LOITERING 10/25/17 9:51 AM 600 N 27Th ST THEFT OF PROPERTY CREDIT/DEBIT CARDS 10/25/17 10:15 AM 100 Court St. SATISFY COMMITMENT 10/25/17 11:20 AM 1004 Ferguson DR BURGLARY, RESIDENTIAL 10/25/17 12:54 PM 130 S 12Th ST POSSESSION OF SCH VI WITH PURPOSE TO DELIVERY 10/25/17 1:01 PM 606 E Broadway AVE THEFT OF PROPERTY / DECEPTION 10/25/17 1:13 PM 126 S 12Th ST POSSESSION OF SCH I OR II LT 2GM 10/25/17 1:30 PM 433 Ross AVE THEFT OF A FIREARM VALUED AT LESS THAN $2,500 10/25/17 2:12 PM 2824 Oak CV DISORDERLY CONDUCT 10/25/17 3:17 PM 126 S 12Th ST POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA 10/25/17 3:31 PM 100 Court ST FAILURE TO APPEAR 10/25/17 3:50 PM 119 S 12Th ST POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA 10/25/17 6:43 PM 2950 E Jackson Ave. 76 BURGLARY, RESIDENTIAL 10/26/17 8:41 AM 519 Ross AVE HARASSMENT / IN PUBLIC INSULTS, TAUNTS, OR CHALLENGES ANOTHER TO PROVOKE A 10/26/17 9:01 AM 215 W Danner AVE DWI – OPERATION OF VEHICLE DURING DWI LICENSE SUSPENSION OR REVOCATION 10/26/17 9:36 AM 626 E Broadway AVE FAILURE TO ENDORSE OR DELIVER A CERTIFICATE OF TITLE 10/26/17 1:13 PM 705 Justice DR FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE (OUT OF STATE FELONY) 10/26/17 3:43 PM 1414 E Broadway AVE THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – FROM VEHICLE 10/26/17 4:41 PM 700 S 21St ST BURGLARY, RESIDENTIAL 10/26/17 4:53 PM 501 W Broadway AVE DISORDERLY CONDUCT 10/26/17 6:22 PM 2415 E Service RD THEFT $5,000 OR LESS BUT GREATER THAN $1000 – FROM VEHICLE 10/26/17 10:20 PM 3501 Church ST BURGLARY, RESIDENTIAL 10/27/17 12:44 AM 305 S 19Th St. BURGLARY, RESIDENTIAL 10/27/17 12:45 AM 300 Martin Luther King Jr DR LOITERING 10/27/17 8:39 AM 1250 W Broadway AVE 1 BURGLARY, COMMERCIAL 10/27/17 10:18 AM 600 N 7Th ST GENERAL INFORMATION 10/27/17 12:18 PM 300 W Jackson AVE THEFT GREATER THAN $5,000 BUT LESS THAN $25,000 – ALL OTHERS 10/27/17 1:10 PM 714 Ingram BLVD THEFT OF PROPERTY CREDIT/DEBIT CARDS 10/27/17 2:53 PM 100 Mlk Blvd CRIMINAL MISCHIEF – 1ST DEGREE PROPERTY OF ANOTHER VALUE $500 OR LESS 10/27/17 2:50 PM 3225 E Broadway AVE Robbery 10/27/17 3:01 PM 210 W Service RD FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE (OUT OF STATE FELONY) 10/27/17 3:09 PM 209 Shoppingway POSSESSION OF METH OR COCAINE PURPOSE TO DELIVER LT 2GM 10/27/17 5:25 PM 1550 Ingram BLVD A CRIMINAL TRESPASS IN OR ON A VEHICLE OR STRUCTURE / VEHICLE 10/27/17 11:42 PM 2207 Oak Creek RD GENERAL INFORMATION 10/28/17 12:21 AM Ingram Boulevard/ Service Road DRIVING WHILE LICENSE CANCELLED, SUSPENDED, OR REVOKED 10/28/17 12:30 AM 229 W Danner AVE D REQUEST ARREST (IN STATE MISDEMEANOR OR FELONY) 10/28/17 7:45 AM 1401 Carlisle LN GENERAL INFORMATION 10/28/17 10:54 AM 350 Afco RD SATISFY COMMITMENT 10/29/17 2:24 AM 798 W Service RD Robbery Aggravated 10/29/17 5:45 PM 822 S 11Th ST BATTERY – 1ST DEGREE 10/29/17 10:57 PM 392 Three Forks RD 2 GENERAL INFORMATION 10/29/17 11:30 PM North Walker/Beatty FLEEING 10/29/17 11:46 PM Shoppingway Boulevard / North Avalon Street DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND OFFENSE 10/30/17 2:00 AM South Avalon/ Jefferson Driving on Suspended Drivers License for DWI 10/30/17 3:03 AM Ingram/East Service Road POSSESSION OF SCH VI WITH PURPOSE TO DELIVERY 10/30/17 8:05 AM 1230 Missouri ST Robbery Aggravated