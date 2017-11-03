New season, new look for Patriots

With a new head coach, new style of play and a couple of sophomores who may make an immediate impact, things should look very different for Marion basketball this season

Basketball season is fast approaching, and the Marion Patriots will look very different than last season’s team that saw Marion finish with a 13-14 record and a 57-53 loss to El Dorado in the Elite 8 round of the 6A state tournament. The most noticeable difference in this year’s squad should be the up-temp style pace which new Patriots head coach Nathan Clayborn has vowed to implement. The Marion head coach says his team is slowly adjusting to the new system but that the players enjoy the change of pace.

“It’s taken them a little while to get used to it because they haven’t played it yet,” Clayborn said. “But, they love it. They’re excited about it. They’re working hard at it and we’re getting better every day.”

The faster offense will also show up in the Patriots defensive mindset, leading to a more aggressive style of Marion defense.

“We’re really thing to get our hands active and get some turnovers because that leads to (fast) breaks,” Clayborn said. “We’re trying to get deflections, get our hands active, get out and run. We’re going to try and not let other teams run what they practice every day.”

Marion fans will also notice the departure of several key players from last season’s team such as Shaun Doss and Kamari Marrs, both of whom graduated, and big man Timothy Ceaser who transferred schools.

Ceaser and Marrs take with them from Marion the majority of the Patriots rebounds from last season. Clayborn says that a true center has not yet emerged on this season’s team and that the Patriots will rely on each other to make up for those lost boards.

“We really don’t have a big post guy,” Clayborn said. “We’ll rebound by committee. Everybody will have to get down low on the other big guys and everybody will have to rebound.”

A couple of key pieces from last season’s Marion team are returning though in the form of Keyshawn Woods and Martinez Harper. Last season, Harper proved to be a reliable shot from anywhere on the court while Woods excelled on driving to the basket as the Patriots point guard.

Woods may see more action at the small forward role this year, however, while Martinez remains in the shooting guard role, as Clayborn says he has fallen in love with the distribution ability of a new addition to the Marion team, sophomore Makyi Boyce.

“He’s just consistent with the same drive, same focus and everything,” Clayborn said of Boyce. “And, he doesn’t turn the ball over either. He’s very unselfish. He shares the ball and gets everybody involved.”

Clayborn says he also expects sophomore Detric Reeves, junior Trystan Haymon and senior Kindylen Roberts to play big roles in the Patriots offense this season and hopes that Marion’s points will come from a multitude of different sources.

“If we can get everybody to get between 10 and 12 points then we’ll be great,” Clayborn said.

The first-year Marion head coach hopes that the Patriots drive and determination will be what separates Marion from the pack this season.

“We’ve got t lot of fight and hustle in us,” Clayborn said. “It’s not going to be easy. They don’t back down from each other and I don’t expect anybody to back down from anyone else. They go at it pretty hard. I’m really excited. I think it’s going to be real interesting.”

The Patriots season tips off when Marion travels to Brookland to face the Brookland Bearcats on November 16th.

Photo by Collins Peeples

By Collins Peeples