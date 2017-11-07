Black Knights rout Rams

West Memphis Christian scored four touchdowns on offense, two on defense and one on special teams while blowing out Columbus Christian

As precipitation fell from the sky last Friday night, the West Memphis Christian Black Knights rained down points on the Columbus Christian Academy Rams, earning a 49-0 victory, a spot in this week’s 1A MAIS North State Championship Game and a shot at playing in the 1A MAIS State Championship next week.

Playing for the North State Championship is a new experience for the 2017 Black Knights (9-3 overall) and head coach Darrow Anderson that is three years in the making.

“It’s awesome,” Anderson said of playing for the North State Championship. “I’ve never experienced it before from a coaching standpoint. It’s exciting times for our kids. The biggest thing is that they’ve worked so hard these past four years. The thing about my hat is that it’s worn out and faded.

This is three years’ worth of work that’s been put in with (the players). This is our work that we’ve put in three years in the weight room, battling through the losses and fighting through the games that were close.

And, to continue to keep fighting, that’s exciting….

It’ll definitely be a season to remember.”

The closest the Rams (29) came to scoring on the Black Knights came on Columbus Christian’s opening drive as the visitors lined up for a 31-yard field goal. However, Louisiana Tech commit and West Memphis Christian offensive/defensive lineman Biron Rossell worked his way into the Rams backfield and blocked the kick, leading to a seven-yard touchdown run by Thomas Warren to get the Black Knights on the scoreboard. Warren led West Memphis Christian on the ground in the victory, gaining 54 yards and one touchdown on seven rushes.

But, led by Rossell who finished the night with four tackles, a blocked field goal, a blocked punt and an interception return for a touchdown, the West Memphis Christian defensive and special teams continued to set the tone for the game, forcing six total turnovers in the sloppy conditions.

With the defensive and special teams scoring and creating short fields for the Black Knights offense, West Memphis Christian was able to jump out on front of the Rams by a score of 36-0 at halftime and creating a seemingly insurmountable lead, something Anderson preached to his team prior to the game.

“The thing I told them before we started was that the big issue was that if we could get out here and get on them early that they would fold up,” Anderson said. “But, if we gave them hope, then they’ll feel like they have a chance to stay in the ballgame.”

Though there was little need for the Black Knights offense to overexert themselves, West Memphis Christian did show its impressive ability to move the ball on the last score of the first half.

After Mathew Land earned a Black Knights first down on a designed run out of a punting formation on fourth down around the West Memphis Christian 20-yard line, junior quarterback Parker Benson connected with 6-7 junior tight end Hunter Hicks for a 67-yard touchdown, giving West Memphis Christian a 34-0 lead that increased to 36-0 after Benson found Warren in the end zone for the two-point conversion.

Benson ended the night completing all three of his passing attempts for 82 yards with one touchdown and two two-point conversions and added 33 yards on the ground through eight carries.

“He made a beautiful throw in the rain,” Anderson said of Benson’s pass to Hicks. “I’d say it was probably about 30 yards in the air. He hit (Hicks) on the drag. I don’t know if you could throw it much better than he did, in stride.”

Outside of the special teams trickery, Land made other valuable contributions to the Black Knights victory. On offense, he junior utility player caught one reception for a 12-yard touchdown to go along with three rushes for 14 yards. Land also made four tackles at his outside linebacker spot while causing one fumble, recovering two loose balls and returning one of those fumbles for a 45-yard touchdown.

Also finding the end zone in the Black Knights win was senior Patrick Ratliff who returned a blocked punt 32 yards for a touchdown and sophomore Elijah Eulls who came in on the last drive of the game, picking up 22 yards and one touchdown on two carries. And, senior defensive tackle Hayden Ellis led West Memphis Christian in tackles, recording nine total stops.

All those players made it an exceptionally nice night for Anderson, who celebrated his 36th birthday with the dominating playoff victory. However the birthday celebration was short lived as, always the coach, Anderson immediately turned his attention to this week’s North State Championship contest, knowing he would face one of two familiar teams in Tunica Academy or Lee Academy who were playing last Friday night for the right to once again face off against the Black Knights.

“It’s going to be a dog fight, whoever you get, whether they’re beat up or healthy or whatever the situation is,” Anderson said.

Tunica Academy heads into this week’s North State Championship match with a 12-1 record, their only loss coming on October 6th by a score of 34-8 at the hands of West Memphis Christian. The winner of this week’s contest goes on to play for the 1A MAIS State Championship.

Kickoff between the Blue Devils of Tunica Academy and the Black Knights is slated for 7:00 p.m. this Friday at West Memphis Christian.

By Collins Peeples