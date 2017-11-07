MOEOSCOIFE

Marion may have to alter recycling protocols

News & Notes from October City Council meeting

Marion may have to stop using its blue plastic bags to collect recyclable materials.

Mayor Frank Fogleman told the city council that the company they haul the city’s recylables to has indicated that they may no longer accept them if they are bagged.

“They are awfully close to telling us not to bag them any more,” Fogleman said.

Marion currently provides residents with plastic bags to put their recyclable materials in which the city then picks up on the curb.

Fogleman said the city is going to have to find a way to separate the materials they pick up from residents in order for the company to continue to accept them.

Councilman Cliff Wood asked if there were any other recycling centers that would accept their material. “Does anybody else handle that?” Wood asked. “Or is that our only source?”

Fogleman responded that there used to be a source in Jonesboro, but as of today their current handle in Memphis is the only one he knows of.

“Today we are still putting them in bags,” Fogleman said. “But we’re probably going to have to figure out a way to take them out of the bags. They haven’t locked us out yet. But they are getting close. It gums up their machinery.”

In other business:

• In his monthly update, City Treasurer David Rikard told the council that September sales tax revenues were better than budget by five percent, and that year-to-date sales tax revenues are better than budget by 8 percent. General revenue, however, is worse than budget by about $29,000 compared to last year, and year-to-date expenditures are overbudget by about $114,000.

• Building Inspector Jerry Kelley reported that the city had no new housing permits, no new commercial permits, and 36 miscellaneous permits in September. Year-to-date, the city has had 32 new home permits, five commercial permits, and 215 miscellaneous permits.

“We didn’t have a very good month,” Kelley said.

• The council approved renewing its legal defense insurance with the Arkansas Municipal League for $24,690.

• Gave the go-ahead to Police Chief Gary Kelly to order four new Ford Expedition Interceptor vehicles that will be paid for in the FY 2018 budget. The council also added a provision that will allow the local Ford dealership to match the price from the state bid list.

“I’d rather buy local if they can match it,” said Councilman Cliff Wood.

• The council authorized Fogleman to sign an agreement with Arkansas Department of Finance to pay for the city’s portion of the district judge’s salary.

• Street Department manager Gordon Floyd reported that the city road crew finished paving in Bayou Vista and Pleasant Plains, and plan to move on to Elm, Pine, and Cherry Streets. Crews will next be working on clearing out the drainage by Marion Intermediate School on Highland Drive.

• City Planner Ed Cain reported that the Nov. 7 Planning and Zoning Commission meeting will have a full agenda. The Commission will hold a public hearing on a proposed zoning ordinance that would allow secondary accessory dwelling units or “mother-in-law flats” in residential areas. Cain said there is a growing demand for those type of units for aging parents. The big concern is that they will turn in to rental units. Cain also said that P& Z will also get a look at site plans for a new parts store, fast food restaurant, and an office building.

By Mark Randall