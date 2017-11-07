News Briefs

• YMCA of Memphis and the Mid-South Sponsor USDA Food Program – at the YMCA Avondale Elementary After School Care, 1402 Crestmere St., West Memphis, YMCA Marion Elementary After School Care, 133 E. Military Rd., Marion and YMCA Marion Intermediate After School Care, 100 L. H. Polk Dr., Marion.

–Through Nov. 8, Free Hot Dogs and Popcorn, chance to win a free turkey fryer and oil. 20-50 percent off, bargain bins and more, 925 Hwy. 77, in Marion.

• West Memphis Metropolitan Planning Organization Meetings – MPO Citizens Advisory Committee meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 7 at 10 a.m. at the West Memphis City Hall, 205 S. Redding. The public is invited. Joint MPO Policy and Technical Coordinating Committees meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 14 at 10 a.m. This meeting will be held at the West Memphis Civic Center-East Room, 212 W. Polk Ave., West Memphis. The public is invited.

• Annual Turkey Dinner – Sponsored by the Marion United Methodist Church will be Thursday, Nov. 9. Tickets are $15 each and must be purchased in advance. Dine in is from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Carry out is from 10:30 a.m. until 12 noon. Tickets may be purchased from MUMC member or from the church office. For more information, please call the church office at 7393434.

• United Auto Workers Retirees Meeting – Thursday, Nov. 9 at 11:30 a.m. at Grecian Steak House, 210 Airport Rd., Paragould. A service representative from Aetna Medicare Advantage PPO Health Insurance will be the guest speaker.

• Remember Our Veterans – Marion Elementary School Third Grade Students will perform their Veteran’s Day Musical “Let’s Sing America.” Two performances Thursday, Nov. 9 and Friday, Nov. 10 at 9 a.m. in the MES Gymnasium. Please join us as we honor those who serve and protect our country on this Veteran’s Day.

• Veterans Day Commemoration – Friday, Nov. 10th, 11 a.m. at the VFW Post 5225, 406 S. Avalon, West Memphis. The West Memphis High School Band will provide patriotic entertainment. Commander Elvin Tate extends a warm welcome to all who wish to attend.

• Speckled Egg Christmas Open House – Saturday, Nov. 11, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 5100 I55 North Service Road, Marion. 870-739-1315.

• Freezer Raffle – Upright freezer filled with homemade food and goodies! Drawing to be held Nov. 15 at noon. Tickets are $5 each or 5 for $20. Call 870-733-9950 or come by Steudlein to purchase your tickets today. All proceeds benefit Steudlein Learning Center and the exceptionally AWESOME children they care for!

• Breakfast With Santa – Saturday, Nov. 18 at the First Baptist Church, West Memphis from 8 to 10 a.m. Pancake breakfast $10 children, $5 adults. Make reindeer food, decorate and deliver a personal letter to Santa, have your picture made with Santa and receive a personal letter in the mail from Santa Claus (with your photo inside). All proceeds benefit Steudlein Learning Center. For advance tickets call 870-733-9950.

• Marion Thanksgiving Holiday Sanitation Schedule

– No pick up on Thursday, Nov. 23 or Friday, Nov. 24. Sanitation pick up doubles on Monday and Tuesday and resumes regular schedule the rest of the week.

• Marion Christmas on the Square – Thursday, Nov. 30

from 6 to 8 p.m. on the Courthouse Square. Community Christmas celebration with a tree lighting, craft booths, music, food and an appearance by Santa Claus. No admission fee. Vendor booth space available. Contact the Marion Chamber at 870739-6041 or visit www.marionarchamber. org for more information.

• Marion Annual Christmas Parade – Thursday, Dec. 7th

at 6:30 p.m. Rain date Tuesday, Dec. 12th. Parade line-up starts at 4:30 p.m. in the Marion Shopping Center parking lot. Parade starts on Block St. to Military Rd. and ends at Hwy. 77. No charge to enter the parade. Contact the Marion Chamber at 870-7396041 or visit www.marionarchamber. org for more information.

• Good Neighbor Love Center Winter Charity Gala – An Evening of Elegance Saturday, Dec. 9 from 7 p.m. until 12 a.m. at the Starting Gate Event Center at Southland Park Gaming and Racing. Sponsorship levels: Bronze $250 (reserved table of ten, name listed on program and podium recognition at event), Silver $300 (reserved table of ten, name listed on program, ten complimentary drink tickets and podium recognition at event), and Gold $500 (VIP reserved table of ten, name listed on banner and program, two bottles of wine and podium recognition at event). Featuring music by the PC Band. Sponsorship contacts: Catherine Wallacechairperson- 870-733-2626, Anita Bell-Co-chairperson-870-636-9000, Tracy Cattpresident- 870-514-0586 or Kay Kay Davis-901-5706116.

• Marion Christmas Sanitation Schedule – No sanitation service on Monday, Dec. 25 or Tuesday, Dec. 26. Pick up doubles up on Wednesday and Thursday and resumes regular schedule on Friday.

• Marion News Years Sanitation Schedule – No service on Monday, Jan 1. Pick up doubles on Tuesday and regular schedule from Wednesday forward.

• Bible Study Fellowship – In-depth, inter-denominational Bible study with the study of Paul’s letter to the Romans. Meetings are at Marion United Methodist Church, 81 Military Road, Marion on Thursday evenings at 6:20 p.m. and there are groups for both men and women. Runs through

May, 2018. Join in at any time. For more information call Pat Nave at 901-288-9716 or Paul Nave at 901-2871343.

• After School Meals Program – Wonder City, 412 S. 25th Street is providing a free at-risk after school program from 2:30 until 6 p.m. As an enhancement to our afterschool program, we will also participate in the CACFP (Child and Adult Care Food Program), which provides snacks and meals to all children ages 5-18, regardless of race, sex, or disability. Snack Time (3:30 p.m.) and Meal Time (5 p.m.). If more information is needed, please call 870-735-7592. Other program and feeding location will be Academies of West Memphis 501 West Broadway

• Families In Transition Support Group Meetings – For victims of domestic violence. If interested in attending a support group contact Nyya Denson at 870-7324077. Nyya can be reached on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday from 4 to 9 p.m.

• West Memphis A& P Meetings Changed – Meetings will now be held on the Third Thursday at 4 p.m.

• All Former St. John AME Family Members – We are going to celebrate 100 years in 2018. Please contact Blessing Thru Faith, 5169 College/Waverly R., Proctor. Wanting all the pictures and history you can help us with for the museum. Call 870735-5077 or 870-732-1213 and please leave a message. Pastors L. B. Hodges

• Child and Adult Care Food Program – The 15th Street Child Care Development Center is participating in the Child and Adult Food Program. This will provide meals to all children regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, age or disability and there will be no discrimination in the course of the meal service. Meals are provided at 130 South 14th Street in West Memphis. The program will provide breakfast, lunch and a p.m. snack, Monday-Friday.

• Woolfolk Public Library Story Hour – Come enjoy stories, crafts and a snack at the library, 100 N. Currie St., Marion every Tuesday morning at 10 a.m.

• Al-Anon & Alateen meetings – Mondays at 8 p.m. and Wednesdays at 8 p.m. at 1233 Park Drive, West Memphis. Call 870-635-9155. Go to www.ar.al-anon.alateen.org.

