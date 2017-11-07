Patriots weather Hurricane

Marion’s defense caused four turnovers and the Patriots offense piled up 408 total yards as Marion defeated Jonesboro for the first time in a decade

sports@theeveningtimes.com

For the first time since 2006, the Marion Patriots took to the gridiron to face the Jonesboro Hurricane and walked off the field victorious by earning a 4837 victory over the Hurricane in Marion this past Thursday.

With the win the Patriots (5-5 overall, 4-3 6A Conference) are rewarded with a home playoff game this Friday against the Arkansas Razorbacks of Texarkana (5-5, 3-4). But, Marion head coach Jed Davis says the victory over Jonesboro represented much more to the Patriots football program as a whole.

“As coaches, we talk about wanting to be one of the consistently top teams in our league every year,” Davis said. “We’ve been looking for that win over a Pine Bluff, a West Memphis or a Jonesboro and we’ve been close to a bunch of those teams. We almost beat Pine Bluff last year. The past two years we’ve almost beaten Jonesboro. So, this is a big deal for us to get over that hump and to finally beat one of those teams in our conference. So, we definitely feel like that was program win.” Marion wasted no time jumping on top of the Hurricane (5-5, 3-4), taking a 21-0 lead into the second quarter thanks to two touchdown runs by Patriots quarterback Jacob Green and one by Marion running back Kentreal Jones. Helping the Patriots offense out was a Marion defense which caused turnovers on the first two Jonesboro possessions, leading to Marion scores. The complete game by the Patriots made for a beautiful combination, according to Davis.

“It was just a combination of executing on offense and making a few plays defensively to cause them to fumble the football,” Davis said. “It was just kind of the perfect storm for us.”

Anthony Price, who finished the night as Marion’s lead rusher with 166 yards and three touchdowns on 20 carries, added the Patriots fifth score, shaking off a Jonesboro defender, alluding another Hurricane and sprinting to the end zone for a 34-yard touchdown to begin the second quarter.

Price now has 298 yards and five touchdowns on 39 carries in his past two games, good for a 7.6 yard per carry average, and Davis seems impressed by the progression of his sophomore running back.

“A.P., he made something out of nothing quite a few times (Thursday) night,” Davis said. “He was able to hit the edge, out run a few defenders, get 10, 15 and 20-yard chunks. And, that was really big for us. He’s always been a power runner. Now, he’s starting to get a little more vision with it and understand how to set up his blocks. He’s just gotten better and better as the year has progressed.”

The Hurricane, however, would not go quietly, cutting the Patriots lead to 2821. However, midway through the third frame, Green hit sophomore Cayden Hunt for a 37-yard touchdown, giving Marion some breathing room at 3421.

Green racked up 212 passing yards and went 17-of-26 through the air in the win over Jonesboro. He also ran 14 times for 29 yards and two scores. It was a good performance for the Patriots senior signal caller who had struggled the past few weeks due to playing too carefully, according to Davis.

“I really challenged him this week,” Davis said. “He was trying to play too perfect the past few weeks. And, you don’t’ want to harness a guy with his ability. You want to let him rip it without the fear of making mistakes. I just told him, ‘Hey man, you need to start throwing the ball like you were at the beginning of the year and let it rip. If you miss a few or overthrow a few, that’s OK. But, let’s not try to be too perfect with it.’… He had a really good week of practice. He spent a lot of time on the fundamentals. So, that helped. And, that gunslinger mentality of we’re just going to let it ride, I think that was a big thing.”

Leading the Marion receiving core, junior Joyrion Chase hauled in six passes for 92 yards. Chase, playing defensive back, also came away with an interception in the Marion end zone to end a would-be Hurricane scoring drive. Chase and fellow receiver Ryan Robins, who recovered a fumble in Thursday night’s win, are new additions to the Marion secondary, helping secure a Patriots defense that had issues stopping the pass earlier in the season.

(Chase) has been rotating in the last three weeks,” Davis said. “So, that is new for him. And, Ryan Robins is rotating in at that other corner spot. So, those guys are playing both ways and they’re doing a really good with it. And, that’s not easy at the 6A level to play both sides of the football.”

However, making the biggest splash on the Marion defense was senior linebacker Peyton Walker who came away with an interception, a fumble recovery, a sack and five tackles for Marion. Leading the Patriots in tackles, junior linebacker Timon Aikens recorded 19 total stops.

The Patriots now turn the Razorbacks of Texarkana, who travel to Marion this Friday for the opening round of the 2017 Arkansas 6A Football Playoffs. Davis says the Patriots will enjoy playing at home, something he hopes becomes a tradition at Marion High School.

“I feel like, any time you’re playing a home playoff game, you’ve had a successful season and your kids have accomplished quite a bit,” Davis said. “That was a big deal for us. That’s something you want to establish as a tradition here at Marion, that we have home playoff games. We’re good enough to beat some of the top-tier teams in our conference and in the state and we want to host those games. It’s always better to play those games with your home crowd, in your home town and you’re not having to travel. So, it was a big win for us.”

Kickoff between the Razorbacks and the Patriots is slated for 7:00 p.m. this Friday at Patriots Field.

By Collins Peeples