AGFC Northeast Arkansas Fishing Report

Ome Coleman at Lake Poinsett State Park says there is no more fishing here at Lake Poinsett until all the needed repairs are done. The bait shop is still selling bait. So, you can still get your minnows, goldfish, crickets, redworms, night crawlers, etc. They still have frozen bait and lots of other fishing supplies at Lake Poinsett State Park.

Crown Lake

Boxhound Marina said the water was dingy and low about 1 foot. Surface water temperature is ranging 65-69 degrees. Bream are fair on worms and crickets. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs. Bass anglers had good reports, with jerkbaits being the best bait. No reports on catfish.

Spring River

Mark Crawford with springriverfliesandguides.com said water levels are running at 270cfs (350 cfs avg) and water clarity has been clear. The river is low and clear and still tough fishing on sunny days and easy catching on overcast days. There have been a lot of crawfish moving around.

John Berry of Berry Brothers Guide Service in Cotter said the Spring River is fishing well. The hot flies have been olive Woolly Buggers with a bit of flash (size 10), cerise and hot pink San Juan worms (size 10) and Y2Ks (size 10).

Lake Poinsett