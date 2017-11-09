Carpenter verbally commits to Williams Baptist College

After missing the cut her freshman year, Shelby Carpenter is going to play college softball following a season that saw the, then, Marion junior lead the team with 30 RBIs

The summer of signings for the Marion Lady Patriots continues as Shelby Carpenter recently verbally committed to join the Williams Baptist College Eagles once she graduates from Marion High School.

Though she just now enters her senior season with the Lady Patriots, Carpenter is already overjoyed at the thought of lacing up her cleats for a college game. “I’m really excited,” Carpenter said. “I really think that I needed softball to continue my education. I feel like it’s going to drive me to do better on the field and even in the classroom. So, I’m really excited about it.”

The journey to this day for Carpenter has been an interesting one. The Marion senior admits that after not making the team her freshman year, playing softball in college seemed like a pipe dream at best.

“Actually, I didn’t make it my freshman year,” Carpenter said. “My sophomore year, when I made it, playing college ball wasn’t even an option. It wasn’t even an idea for me. I always just thought that I’d go to the University of Arkansas and come back home when I got done. Softball wasn’t even a thing. So, knowing that all my hard work has actually paid off and opened up a door to college softball is really rewarding.”

With Carpenter coming off a season that saw the Lady Patriots infielder and cleanup hitter lead the team with 30 RBIs and reach safely on 12 doubles on her way to a .400 batting average, Marion head coach Sean Gray says the growth he’s seen out of his latest player to verbally commit to a college team is phenomenal.

“She brings a certain tenacity and heart that is essential to our lineup,” Gray said. “It’s been really awesome having her not just be a leader but be a big part of this team… To go from not making the team as a freshman to doing that as a junior is just awesome. We couldn’t be prouder of her.”

Not making the Lady Patriots squad in her freshman year drove Carpenter to get involved with the Arkansas Chix competitive, traveling softball team and to begin working with an independent hitting instructor, Ashley Allensworth. That work allowed Marion’s RBI leader last season to make the team her sophomore year and get a firsthand glimpse of what college softball looks like when the team traveled to Oklahoma City to watch that year’s college world series.

“That really had an impact on me because I saw how hard all these D-1 athletes played,” Carpenter said. “I remember watching the LSU second baseman and she made this awesome play and I thought, ‘That’s what I want to be like.’” Now, Carpenter is her senior high school season away from being just that. And, once she wears a college uniform, Gray has no doubt that she same determination that drove her to make the Lady Patriots team in her sophomore season will bring her to success on the college diamond.

“I think she’s going to do well,” Gray said. “Shelby is so dedicated to being good at softball. She works at it all the time. It’s her passion and her love. She’s going to do well in college, playing softball, and I’m so excited that she has a chance to continue playing the game that she loves so much.”

Carpenter says she chose Williams Baptist College so that she spends the next four years of her life less than 100 miles away from home. And waiting on her at Williams Baptist, making her time with the Eagles feel more like her time at home, will be Marion Class of 2017 member and former Lady Patriots Camryn Martin who enters her freshman year with the team this season.

“She’s one of my best friends on and off the field and it’s going to be really fun to go back and play with her,” Carpenter said of her reunion with Martin. “I’m actually going to be rooming with her next year which is something exciting that I’m looking forward to.”

Off the field at Williams Baptist College, Carpenter plans on studying finance in hopes of majoring in accounting. But, first thing’s first. And, prior to Carpenter joining the Eagles, she must first play her senior season with the Lady Patriots, a season that the Marion first baseman think has the potential to be very special.

'We definitely have the ability and we’re returning all players except for two. So, that’s every exciting for us,” Carpenter said. “I’m just excited for what we have because we have one of the best teams in Arkansas, in my opinion. And, to know that we have a shot, it’s very exciting.”

Joining Carpenter on the 2018 Lady Patriots team will be two other Marion players who have recently verbally committed to Southwest Tennessee Community College, Haley Cook and Blakeleigh Garrison.

Gray calls having a trio of girls commit in the same offseason a phenomenal accomplishment for the Lady Patriots program.

“It’s just awesome to have girls that are committed to the game have an opportunity to get an education with their softball skills,” Gray said.

The Marion head coach also believes the trio of future collegiate players along with a roster full of returning starters should make for an electrifying Lady Patriots season.

“We’re as excited as we can be,” Gray said. “We have high expectations; high hopes and we’re working now at it to hopefully make those expectations come to life. There’s a lot of excitement for Patriots softball from the players, parents and coaches. It’s going to be a fun season, especially with all of those girls coming back. It’s going to be real exciting.”

Carpenter gives special thanks to Gray, Allensworth and Arkansas Chix head coach Randy Finegan for helping her reach the point in her life where she is verbally committing to play college softball.

Carpenter’s senior season with the Lady Patriots begins on March 1st as the Marion team travels to Southaven with first pitch slated for 5:30 p.m.

