Cherry Circle

Times Outdoors Columnist The first of November is anticipated with great hopes for the upcoming season and with fond memories of duck seasons gone by. For the past 25+ years we have gone to Cherry Circle Duck Club on the 1st weekend of November. Cherry Circle is probably the best hunting club in the state of Illinois and is located near the little town of Chandlerville. The club is 400 acres found in the confluence of the Illinois and Sanguinois Rivers and is surrounded by large Illinois State public hunting lands. The club was originally started in the 1920s and Al Capone and other Chicago mobsters were said to visit and hunt there. The house can sleep about 20 people and has several bedrooms and baths along with a big den and fireplace that is the heart of the camp. We are always the first group in the “marsh” and the hunting can be spectacular, especially later in the season when it really gets cold.

My readers know that traditions are important to me and we arrive at the County Line Tavern at about noon, allowing plenty of time to order and enjoy a loin sandwich.

This is a very large and very good meal that we have been eating for 25plus years. About 1 p.m., our host and old friend Joe Hurwitz meets us and we head to camp to afternoon hunt on Pintail Point. This is open water shooting and when the diving ducks are abundant, it can be a fun shoot. We hunt until shooting hours are over and head for the camp house.

We always bring plenty of Southern BBQ and pecan pies. These Northern Boys do not have “Real BBQ” and pecans do not grow north of St. Louis. This is a great meal and we all eat too much food the doctors say “don’t eat”. A hunting camp is not the place to go to start a diet. Then the fire place is going and we start to catch up on families and hunting tales. They have a TV, but the attention is all on hunting stories and what we will do tomorrow.

This year, Joe’s two grandsons were old enough to come to camp and the boys can now probably tell some tales of their own.

What happens at camp, stays at camp!

Saturday morning we decide which of the blinds to shoot and who is hunting in which blind. Blind selection depends on the weather that includes the wind, rain, sunshine, and the number of hunters.

Some blinds can accommodate more hunters than others. About 10 a.m., earlier if the limits have been taken, we pick up decoys and head to the camp for a BIG lunch of hamburgers and French fries. Its time to watch the football games and nap by the fire, or if the limit was not taken, some hunters will go back out to Pintail Point for the afternoon hunt.

About 6 p.m. the boys fire up the fish fryers and we enjoy a meal of Illinois catfish which are as good as what we have in Arkansas. Of course, there are French fries, cold slaw, beans, and all the other goodies that go with a fish fry. After supper, the fire place is working overtime, the football games are going, and the story telling really gets serious. About 10 p.m. its time for bed and lights out. A few stay up and finish a ball game.

Sunday morning comes early, usually it’s time change, and it takes several big cups of coffee to get the hunters moving. Again who hunts together and which blind are decided on and its down to the lake front to the boats. Cherry Circle uses large aluminum boats with 50-60 hp motors. These boats can carry several people and are safe, even in rough weather. Blinds are swapped around and the blind with the best shooting goes to the group that did not do as well the previous hunt. About 10 a.m.

the hunt is over and we motor back to camp for a big lunch that is generally made of BBQ and fish that were left over from the suppers.

It is then time to pack up the gear, load the trucks, and get ready for that long six hour drive back home.

There are a lot of hand shakes and hugs with promises of hunts for the next year. We are a tight knitted group of friends that have been together for a long time. We are more than friends, we are family!

You have read of the classic trip to Cherry Circle and now I will try to tell of this trip. Don Brawley, Tyler Ginn, Tony Anderson, David Bailey, Dr. Keith, and Papa Duck, all from Crittenden County, loaded 2 trucks to the brim and took off hunting. We detoured on the way up to pheasant and quail hunt at The Sandy Run Hunt Club that is near Bluff City, Illinois. This club has good birds and nice camp that use to be a fish farm and was converted into a hunting club. The rooms are not fancy, but comfortable, and the food is good. The birds flew well and we had a fun hunt. The price is reasonable and Bill can be contacted at 618-292-8680.

We arrived at the County Line about noon and it was time for the Loin Sandwich with onion rings and it was even bigger this year. You cannot clean your plate! About 1 p.m.

Joe Hurwitz arrived and we drove the 10 miles to Cherry Circle. Ralph Hurwitz is the patriarch of the family and the camp.

Ralphie is 93 and I was with him when he shot 2 limits of ducks on his 90th birthday. He is still a great shot and a man to be looked up to. Joe is his son and we go back almost 40 years when I first trained his dog. We became friends and we hunted together at his place and the 101 Club. Joe has three sons, Jake, Henry, and Michael and all the boys hunt. This year the hunting clan grew bigger with Jake’s boy, Hudson, and Henry’s boy, Charlie. The kids really enjoyed the camp and probably shot 1000 BBs. A hunting camp is a great place to grow up.

Dr. Keith and the Hurwitz boys are good examples.

We caught the weather wrong and it was 70 degrees, cloudy and rainy, and no wind. We could not have had worse duck hunting conditions, but still we had good hunting.

Saturday morning my group killed a limit of mallards and a black duck.

The other blinds did about 10 birds each, but we all missed chances. Sunday morning was foggy, very calm, and drizzling rains.

My blinds did 10 ducks and a goose and the other blinds about a dozen ducks each. There were plenty of birds in the area, but conditions were awful.

After the traditional lunch, we loaded up all the “stuff” we had brought and headed for Arkansas. There were many hugs and good wishes and it is hard to part with great friends. I was fortunate that Dr.

Keith did the driving while I napped. Monday morning was tough to get up.

Gun deer season starts this weekend with duck season the Saturday before Thanksgiving, so be sure to take that young hunter with you. We do on our hunts. Lakeside Taxidermy does a good job at a reasonable rate with fast service, especially the kid’s trophies.

Papa Duck Lakeside Taxidermy 870- 732- 0455 or 901482- 3430 jhcriner@ hotmail, com

By John Criner