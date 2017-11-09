HOROSCOPE

(Msurdta 21 to Apri 19) For Friday, November 10, 2017 ARIES March 21 to April 19) You might have a breakthrough idea about how to travel somewhere or get further training or education. You know that you want to prepare yourself for the future, and today you might see how!

Discussions about inheritances and shared property suddenly might take a turn for the better today. A mutual understanding could pave the way to a conclusion. At last!

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20) Today you see that instead of feeling critical about a relationship, your appreciation of it is what will make a difference. Whatever you focus on

tends to grow.

CANCER June July Two things might happen today: you suddenly might see ways to improve your health. You also suddenly might see ways to improve your job. Either way, you win!

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22) Surprise invitations to social events or a vacation might be thrilling! Whatever the case, you will have to make up your mind quickly.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22) Big changes might take place on the home front today, and they are changes for the better. The only downside is that you will have to move quickly. Oh well.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22) You suddenly might experience a change of jobs or a residence at this time. Stay light on your feet so that you can go with the flow.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21) A new job suddenly might come your way, or perhaps your existing job will change – especially through technology. Be prepared to work with these changes.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21) You recently have set out on a new path, and now you might encounter a detour. Fortunately, you are adventurous and willing to entertain new ideas!

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

Something percolating behind the scenes suddenly might cause you to let go of something or say goodbye. This is inevitable, and you cannot fight it.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18) A friend or a group might throw you for a loop at this time because they want change. Basically, these people want to improve things, but so do you.

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20) Something might happen out of the blue, and you'll realize that you have achieved a lot. It's quite all right to take a moment to give yourself a pat on the back. You deserve it!

YOU BORN TODAY: You love to learn, which is why you are attracted to knowledge and wisdom. You have excellent powers of perception. This is a year full of excitement and change! Opportunities will present themselves, and when they do, you must act fast. Your personal freedom will be a top priority. You also will travel this year and do things to expand your horizons. Enjoy this busy, fast-paced year!

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20)