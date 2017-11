Sports Briefs

• J.W. Rich Girls Club Basketball — 2017-2018 Basketball Signups have begun. Girls ages 5-18 can sign up now through Friday, Nov. 17, at the J.W. Rich Girls Club, 519 Shoppingway Blvd., in West Memphis. The cost is $50 (plus $50 if dues not already paid). For more information, call (870) 7350969.

***

At the Boys & Girls Club of Crittenden County. Leagues for boys and girls, ages 4-18 (co-ed for ages 4-12). Registration is $75 for club members, $85 for nonmembers for ages 12-andunder. Registration is $30 for ages 13-and-up. Stop by the club to register or register online at bgccrittenden.org. Deadline to register is Saturday, Nov. 18.

***

• MYSA Basketball — Sign up online now at Marionyouthsports.siplay.com , or at the Marion Elementary School Gym, 133 E. Military Rd. on Tuesday, Nov. 7, from 6 to 8 p.m., or Saturday, Nov. 11, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Parent Open Forum on Thursday, Nov. 9. Tryouts will be Saturday, Nov. 18 at the following times: 9 a.m. (7-8 year-olds), 9:45 a.m. (9-10 year-olds), 10:30 a.m. (11-13 year-olds), and 11:15 a.m. (13-15 year-olds).

***

Riverside International

Speedway — Grassroots Nationals will be Saturday, Nov. 11, with racing to begin at 6:30 p.m. Gates will open at 4 p.m. Hot laps at 5:30 p.m., The Classes competing at this special race will be: TMS 305 Wing Sprint, Black Oak Gin 600 minisprint, Pull A Part Late Model, G & S Electric Modified, and the Supply House stock. This special race, prices are: general admission adults 12 and over $20; General Admission for children 11 and under free; pit passes $30. Weather looks favorable for the racing and fun activities. The pits will be open during intermission for trick and treating at the drivers’ trailers. The Grassroots Nationals will be the last points race for Riverside.

***

• WWE Monday Night Raw — The WWE returns to FedEx Forum on Monday, Jan. 8 at 6:30 p.m. Tickets on sale Friday, Nov. 10 at 9 a.m. Tickets start at just $15 and go on sale to the general public on Friday, Nov. 10, at 9 a.m., at ticketmaster.com, all Ticketmaster outlets, by phone at (800) 745-3000 or at the FedExForum Box Office. Fans will have a chance to see all their favorite WWE Superstars including Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Braun Strowman, Sasha Banks, Bayley and many more. For more information, visit fedexforum. com, ‘like’ FedExForum on Facebook or follow on Twitter (@FedExForum). ***

• Harlem Globetrotters —

known for their one-of-a-kind family entertainment, the Harlem Globetrotters will bring their 2018 World Tour to FedExForum on Saturday, Jan. 20 at 2 p.m. to take on their long-time adversaries the Washington Generals. Tickets go on-sale to the general public on Tuesday, Oct. 17 at 10 a.m. Tickets are available at all Ticketmaster locations, ticketmaster.com, the FedExForum Box Office, by phone at (800) 745-3000 or at harlemglobetrotters.com. The Globetrotters will face a revamped Washington Generals team which recently launched a more competitive profile, making an appearance in The Basketball Tournament over the summer. The tournament- tested team is looking to snap a 47-year losing streak against their world famous rivals during their 2018 tour. After the game, Globetrotter stars will sign autographs and take photos with fans.

***

• Studio Gray Dance Clinic – at the Boys & Girls Club of Crittenden County. Designed to help kids going into cheer, pom & hip-hop. $10. To register, contact us at info@mystudiogray. com, or call 901-3036221.

• Jr. NBA Basketball Signups —