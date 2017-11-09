The Habit of Habits

By Robert L. Hall Have you heard the story of the horse and rider?

Goes like this: A man is walking along a path and sees a horse and rider coming toward him at great speed. The rider is, in fact, clinging to his mount desperately.

As they pass, the man on foot calls out: “Where are you going in such a hurry?”

The rider shouts as he rushes past: “Ask the horse!”

And isn’t this the way we live our lives?

We are the rider, and the horse represents our habits — carrying us along the path of life with them, seemingly helpless to alter its course.

Indeed, we act as if we are prisoners of habit.

Such as when we give excuses to others; excuses such as: “I’d like to go to your party, but it’s laundry day.”

Or, “I know I should go to church, but junior is in a sports tournament this weekend.”

Or, “I ought to visit that sick friend, but I avoid hospitals because they make me feel uncomfortable.”

Or, “I know I should be exercising and walking, but I have no time.”

Really?

The bad news is: It’s harder to exercise and walk, AFTER you’ve had a heart attack or stroke.

The good news? It’s still just as easy to give excuses not to.

Which is exactly the point. It is what we do.

I cannot tell you the number of times that I have heard people say to me, “I’m going to read that book,” and never do. Or, how they are going to change their bad habits, but never will. Or, find a higher purpose than self-gratification, yet cannot seem to break out the shell of selfdoubt and insecurity that holds them prisoner to habit. And so they never excel.

Oh sure, the seeds are there. The good intentions…

Now, how does that saying go, about good intentions?

You know the one… about the road to hell being paved with them?

I thought you did.

I mean… can we talk?

Don’t you get sick of people you work with walking around, griping all the time with a perpetual frown plastered on their mugs?

How about your downer friends or family, whining about their failures all the time, instead of trying to do something about facing problems and turning their lives around instead of doing the same-‘ol, same‘ol?

There is a way to combat habits, you know?

That’s what I said… combat habits.

Because habits are not our friends. That is because life is a series of changes. And changes and habits don’t mix — like oil and water don’t mix.

No. Breaking habits means coming out of your comfort zone.

Like this.

First, you recognize the habit. Name it. Call it out. Give it a face.

Do not go into denial about the habit, or give excuses for it. Don’t say, “Well, yes, I have this habit—but it’s not as bad as so-and-so’s habit.” That is minimizing your own problem. And you’re the one with the problem—not the other guy. He does not have your problem. YOU do!

Second, examine where your habit comes from.

What causes it — is it caused by a situation or a person? Figure it out, brainstorm a little. You know the root of your habit better than anyone else.

Third, find a solution or possible solutions to fixing the problem that is your habit. After all, habits are made to break — just like rules. Don’t think so?

Then, let your boss or supervisor tell you at work, “Hey, we do not do this or that the same way going forward. Now we do it differently.”

Guess what? There goes your habit, out the window.

“Bye-bye, habit. Byebye!”

Remember? Habit and change do not mix — like oil and water.

Lastly, go down a different path next time. Instead of eating that tub of ice cream, try a smaller portion. Or try low-fat ice cream? Maybe, instead of going to the elite big-ticket mall store, you stop by a discount place and make a purchase. Do some thrift shopping. Instead of always trying to keep up with the Joneses, how about get your nose out the Joneses business and mind your own — by doing what is in YOUR best interest?

It will make your life better and keep you in control. As opposed to that rider who went by, clutching his Horse of Habit and being taken to places he didn’t necessarily want or need to go.

After all, shouldn’t YOU be the one in control, and not the horse?

And isn’t that why they use bits the horses’ mouth?

The Habit of Habits