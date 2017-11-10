Black Knights battle for shot at state championship

Tonight, West Memphis Christian plays in a semifinal round playoff game for the first time in over two decades

sports@theeveningtimes.com

For the first time since 1996, West Memphis Christian takes the field for a semifinal round playoff game as the Black Knights (9-3 overall) welcome the Tunica Academy Blue Devils (12-1) for a contest that will determine who plays for the 1A MAIS State Championship.

As West Memphis Christian prepares to do something which the school hasn’t seen accomplished in over two decades, the magnitude of the moment is not wasted on head coach Darrow Anderson.

“It’s a signature game,” Anderson said. “It’d be a win that we could build the program on for the future.

You just have to try to stay calm and relaxed and get ready to play football.”

But, though the head coach admits to being anxious, he says his players are not. Part of that sense of ease the Black Knights feel could be from winning their first playoff game since 2001 last week by a score of 49-0 over Columbus Christian Academy.

Another part of that comfort could be from having already defeated Tunica Academy once this year by a score of 34-8 on October 6th. The Black Knights head coach admits that he was worried his players would fall victim to over confidence due to their previous victory. But, Anderson says that after watching the Black Knights in practice all week, he has instead seen a quite humbleness in their confidence.

“After seeing the guys this week in practice, they don’t really have that cocky attitude,” Anderson said. “They just have a confident attitude. They’re very sure of themselves in how they can play and what they’re capable of doing. I don’t think they’ve taken the game lightly… It was originally something I was worried about but at this point, after watching them for two days of practice, I think they’re just ready to play football.”

And, the Black Knights should feel confident heading into their second contest with the Blue Devils.

After all, in the first game West Memphis Christian accumulated 372 total rushing yards and four total scores on the ground.

Senior running back Thomas Warren and junior quarterback Parker Benson both eclipsed the 100-yard mark in that game, with 140 and 112 yards respectively. And, junior running back Mailk Barrow also turned in an impressive night with 82 yards on just seven carries.

Anderson hopes that the multi-headed monster that is the Black Knights ground game will have another strong performance in the second showdown between the teams.

“I think one of the keys to that is that it hasn’t been just one guy,” Anderson said. “It’s been the quarterback one game, Thomas Warren a couple of games, Malik has a big game here and there and Tyler Little has had some big games.

So, it’s been a combination of three or four or five guys.”

That running game will become even more of a factor if the Black Knights are able to establish an early lead. Jumping on top of the Blue Devils sooner rather than later will be key, according to Anderson who says the Tunica Academy offense isn’t designed for the twominute drill.

“If we’re able to get up on them early and be able to be in that type of situation then yeah we’re going to try and control the clock, move the football and put points on the board and not give them the ball back,” Anderson said. “Because, they’re not a high-powered offense from the standpoint of they’re going to score in two minutes. They’re going to drive and possess the ball… But, to start the game off, we’re going to try and score as fast and as often as we can.”

However, West Memphis Christian will get a dose of their own medicine on the defensive side as Tunica Academy also has several players who are capable of toting the rock. But, just because a Blue Devil carries the ball, it’s not a sure thing that the ball will be in Tunica’s possession at the end of the play. West Memphis Christian caused five turnovers the first time these two teams met, just five of the Black Knights 32 total takeaways on the season.

“Those guys that are playing defensive, I think they’re very confident,” Anderson said. “We’ve got a good plan to stop them.

Coach Marcus Davidson has done a good job with them, preaching the mental aspect as far as motivating them and creating an atmosphere of, ‘Hey, I want the ball.’. We’re going to tackle them and create turnovers and we’re going to go win ball games with defense. And, that’s been big with us from the defensive side of it. It’s definitely a big help on offensive when your defense can score three touchdowns.”

But, at the end of the day Anderson says that the winner of tonight’s game will be determined by who wants to advance to the 1A MAIS State Championship on November 16th the most.

“Tunica is going to have a good football team,” Anderson said. “They’re 12-1 for a reason.

Ultimately, it’s going to come down to two teams fighting to go to a state championship. That’s what I’ve been telling the guys, that it doesn’t matter if you beat them last time.

(They’re) going to have to come in here and leave it all on the table.”

Kickoff tonight at West Memphis Christian between the Blue Devils and Black Knights is slated for 7:00 p.m.

By Collins Peeples