In the Pursuit of Peace

By Clayton Adams To all of the Veterans who served in the United States Military in times of peace or in times of war – Thank You! Thank You! Thank You!

I have been studying the man named Nehemiah, who was a servant to a king, a stranger living in a foreign land but very homesick for a city that was destroyed in war. I have heard many sermons and participated in many Bible studies about Nehemiah, his leadership skills and ability to get things done. However, while studying Nehemiah again, I recognized a truth that has great relevance for us today.

The Scripture is Nehemiah 9:1-3 “Now on the twentyfourth day of this month the sons of Israel assembled with fasting, in sackcloth and with dirt upon them. The descendants of Israel separated themselves from all foreigners, and stood and confessed their sins and iniquities of their fathers. While they stood in their place, they read from the book of the law of the Lord their God for a fourth of the day; and for another fourth they confessed and worshiped the Lord their God.” First, they fasted (denied themselves the pleasure of eating) and dressed in the worst of clothes (so not to boast or pride themselves on their appearances) and then put dirt upon themselves (this signifies their humility). They humbled themselves before God. The terrible thing about human pride is that if it's uncontrolled it raises a person above God and certainly above the law.

Second, they “separated themselves from all foreigners.” It wasn't that “foreigners” were bad, it's just that they didn't believe like the Jews believed. How many times have we hung around people that were not bad they just were not a good influence on us? The people turned away from the influences of others and directed themselves toward God.

Third, they “stood and confessed their sins and iniquities of their fathers.” This is what grabbed my attention! Why would they confess the “iniquities” (sins) of “their fathers”?

Who has not asked in one form or another the question, “How did this happen?” Or, “How did we get to living like this?” Ask these questions concerning economics, spiritually, educationally and culturally, one will begin to see the need for confessing the “iniquities of our fathers.”

How did our country get into the terrible situation we are in? Economically, we are so far in debt we will never be able to repay all we owe. Spiritually, we have chased after other gods – including the green one, money. We have sold our soul to the limited power and pleasure of money. Educationally, we have traded learning how to think for being told what to think. Finally, and perhaps worst of all, we have fallen for the lie that tolerance in our culture is the key to happiness. In truth, tolerance leads to death and destruction.

We are where we are because those who came before us made some terrible decisions. True, those who came before us made many very good decisions but they also made some very bad decisions and decisions have consequences for many years down the road of life.

For Nehemiah and his people then, they realized that the sins of their fathers had a direct impact on the city of Jerusalem being attacked, destroyed and made desolate. Sin, brought the consequences of sin. Jerusalem was overrun by her enemies, many people killed, scattered and many others taken prisoner to be made slaves and servants.

In order to heal the present ills of our culture, and to be able to correctly handle disagreements in the future, I believe we need to examine ourselves as individuals and as a nation to examine decisions made by our forefathers that have had long and lasting consequences for our nation and her people. Decisions have consequences and there are those who will pay in the future for the decisions we make today.

I believe like Nehemiah and his people, who humbled themselves before God and confessed not just their sins but acknowledged their fathers sins, we must do the same. There is power in acknowledging our personal sin but also the “iniquities” of our forefathers. This is so important in healing our nation. We should consider this to heal our nation and people.

I offer two other New Testament Scriptures that support this principle of confessing our personal sins and the sins of our forefathers. 2 Corinthians 5:18; “Now all these things are from God, who reconciled us to Himself through Christ and gave us the ministry of re-conciliation.” We have a ministry of reconciliation. Reconciliation is what Christ for us with God. Reconciliation is never easy but it is worth it. In order to reconcile with others we must consider the sins of those who came before us on both sides. We cannot change those decisions or sins but we most certainly can learn from our “forefathers.”

Romans 12:18; “If possible, so far as it depends on you, be at peace with all men.” I believe the key to being at peace is “so far as it depends on you.” Peace depends not on the other person it “depends on you.” Peace is possible because it depends on you and me fighting for peace. Peace depends on us fighting through the obstacles of obtaining peace.

The two big obstacles to peace are the choice to not forgive and pride. Pride keeps us from pursuing peace and unforgiveness keeps us bitter. Where are you in your pursuit of peace in your life? What are you pursuing?

Clayton Adams is pastor at Earle First Assembly of God. You can e- mail him at cpalaa@ yahoo. com, or find Earle First Assembly on Facebook.

‘AWord from the Pastor’