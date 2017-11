Keeping It Real Ministry

Keeping It Real Ministry, 1955 Old Hwy. 64B, Crawfordsville: Will be celebrating another year in the Lord with Pastor Randy Smith Sr. and wife 1st Lady Vanessa Smith Anniversary on Sunday, Nov. 12 at 3 p.m. in St. John’s church building. Guests will be Pastor Cortez Stegall and The New St. James Church of Wynne. We are asking for your support. Host pastor Randy Smith Sr.