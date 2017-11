Marriage Licenses

Nov. 1 Roshan Kishorlal, 27, of West Memphis, and Tanvi D. Patel, 28, of Davie, Florida Chad Beeler, 23, and Jordan G. Hatley, 19, both of Marion Antawyne L. Butler, 40, and Ericca L. Williams, 28, both of Horn Lake, Mississippi John Smith Jr., 63, of Proctor, and Jacqueline Harris, 56, of Wilson Nov. 2 Alejandro Phillips, 44, and Ivonne Perez, 52, both of Memphis Nov. 3 Robert T. Daniel, 25, and Jessica B. Kennedy, 22, both of Proctor Bernard Cosby, Jr., 62, and Florine Harris, 57, both of Southaven, Mississippi Juan M. Perez, Jr., 24, and Taylor B. Linsky, 22, both of Marion Charles E. Martin, 68, and Susan K. Smith, 53, both of West Memphis Martin Arevalo, Jr., 18, and Manula B. Morales, 18, both of Cordova Leonal A. Solis, 38, and Erika X. Rosales, 43, both of Memphis Aaron L. Owsley, 35, and Stephanie D. Cooper, 34, both of Horn Lake, Mississippi Nov. 6 Richard O. Alvarez, 53, and Sandra I. Casaneda, 54, both of Memphis Jerry L. Johnson, 57, and Angela C. Robinson, 50, both of West Memphis Drew D. Bethea, 22, and Megan E. Leech, 20, both of Olive Branch, Mississippi Nov. 7 Camerino Herrera, 28, and Angela Hernandez, 33, both of Memphis Keith A. Walker, 51, and Sherrie L. Clem, 49, both of West Memphis Michael A. Pittman, 37, and Lauren H. Bradley, 33, both of Memphis Ricardo Castro, 33, and Bethany K. Strickland, 19, both of Memphis Eldridge J. Doublas 3rd, 33, of Bartlett, Tennessee and Sarah L. Endler, 24, of Memphis

Divorce Petitions

Oct. 30

Sara Marie Neal vs. John

Dean Edward Neal

10-30-17 – 11:22am – 14 Military Road – WARRANT 10-30-17 – 9:30am – 195 Shiloh – Breaking and Entering / Theft of Firearm 10-30-17 – 2:00am – 228 Cabriolet – Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor 10-27-17 – 2:40pm – 1 Patriot – Assault 10-30-17 – 5:15pm – 110 Cottonwood – Criminal Mischief / Terroristic Threatening 10-30-17 – 6:35am – 142 Barton – Criminal Mischief 10-31-17 – 8:00am – 904 Elizabeth Cove – Financial Identity Fraud 10-31-17 – 10:00am – 384 Springdale – Harassment 10-31-17 – 8:30pm – 223 Amy Circle – Request for Arrest 11-01-17 – 10:00pm – 362 S. Casa View – Harassing Communications 11-01-17 – 3:39am – 324 Block #11 – Breaking and Entering 11-01-17 – 3:39am – 324 Block #11 – Breaking and Entering 11-01-17 – 7:39am – 419 Birdie #11 – Domestic Battery 11-01-17 – 11:53am – 258 Marion – Cruelty to Animals / Failure to Inoculate Against Rabies 11-01-17 – 6:00pm – 324 Block #V – Theft of Firearm 11-01-17 – 3:56pm – 618 Koser – Criminal Mischief 11-01-17 – 9:10pm – 384 Springdale – Harassment 11-02-17 – 8:49am – 1 Patriot Drive – Bullying 11-02-17 – 9:23am – 1 Patriot Drive – Bullying 11-02-17 – 5:00pm – 911 Nicks Cove – Family in Need of Supervision / Runaway 11-02-17 – 11:26AM – 324 Block – Speeding / Fleeing 11-02-17 – 12:00pm – 95 Sherwood Cove – Criminal Mischief / Criminal Trespass 11-02-17 – 1:31pm – 1 Patriot Drive – Disorderly Conduct 11-02-17 – 7:00pm – 825 Grandee Circle – Domestic Battery 11-02-17 – 3:00pm – 735 Lackey Road – Residential Burglary / Theft of Property 11-03-17 – 11:50pm – 141 Block – General Information 11-03-17 – 12:15am – 141 Block – Found Property 11-03-17 – 4:00am – 224 Judge Smith – Breaking and Entering 11-03-17 – 11:20am – 2100 Highway 77 – Disorderly Conduct 11-03-17 – 2:39pm – 2787 Highway 77 – General Information 11-03-17 – 5:00pm – 837 Belle Rive – Contempt of Court 11-03-17 – 3:43pm – 136 Miller – Harassment 11-03-17 – 8:00am – 1154 L.H.Polk – General Information 11-03-17 – 3:20pm – 801 Carter – Missing Person 11-04-17 – 3:26am – 421 Birdie #2 – Battery 11-04-17 – 9:45am Hickory – Carrying a Weapon / Drug Paraphernalia with Purpose to Use 11-04-17 – 8:00am – 625 Big Lake – Criminal Trespass / Criminal Mischief 11-04-17 – 12:17pm – 908 Nicks Cove – Criminal Trespass / Criminal Mischief 11-04-17 – 11:00am – 2100 Highway 77 – Shoplifting 11-04-17 – 5:50pm – 210 Northwind – Disorderly Conduct / Resisting Arrest 11-05-17 – 3:00pm – St. Johns BLVD – Terroristic Threatening / Harassing Communications 11-05-17 – 3:00pm – St. Johns BLVD – Harassing Communications 11-05-17 – 1:38pm – 206 Shiloh – Criminal Trespass 11-05-17 – 1:52pm – 206 Shiloh – Violation of a Protection Order 11-05-17 – 1:39pm – 206 Shiloh – Possession of a Controlled Substance / Tampering with Physical Evidence 11-05-17 – 6:00pm – 899 Bayou Vista – Persons in Disagreement 11-05-17 – 10:50pm – 407 Birdie #12 – Domestic Battery 11-06-17 – 12:36am – 517 Par #1 – WARRANT Failure to Appear 11-06-17 – 12:36am – 517 Par #1 – Domestic Battery 11-06-17 – 1:08am – 303 Club Circle – Commercial Burglary / Theft of Property / Criminal Mischief West Memphis Police Reports 10/30/17 – 11/6/17

10/30/17 2:00 AM South Avalon/ Jefferson Driving on Suspended Drivers License for DWI 10/30/17 3:03 AM Ingram/East Service Road POSSESSION OF SCH VI WITH PURPOSE TO DELIVERY 10/30/17 8:05 AM 1230 Missouri ST Robbery Aggravated 10/30/17 2:15 PM 1001 Roy Pugh ST CRIMINAL MISCHIEF – 1ST DEGREE PROPERTY LESS THAN $500.00 10/30/17 9:33 AM 480 E Broadway AVE BURGLARY, COMMERCIAL 10/30/17 9:45 AM 100 Court St. FAILURE TO APPEAR 10/30/17 11:35 AM 14 Military Rd. REQUEST ARREST (IN STATE MISDEMEANOR OR FELONY) 10/30/17 11:43 AM 500 Oxford ST TERRORISTIC ACT / SHOOTS AT OR PROJECTS AN OBJECT THAT CAUSES PROPERTY DAMA 10/30/17 2:37 PM 1401 E Madison AVE DISORDERLY CONDUCT 10/30/17 2:56 PM 1401 E Madison AVE BURGLARY, COMMERCIAL 10/30/17 4:07 PM 501 W Broadway AVE DISORDERLY CONDUCT / FIGHTING OR VIOLENT, THREATENING, OR TUMULTUOUS BEHAV 10/31/17 12:15 AM 228 W Bond AVE 6 THEFT OF VEHICLE VALUED AT $5,000 OR LESS BUT GREATER THAN $1,000 10/30/17 10:00 PM North 13th Street / Richardson Avenue DRIVING WHILE LICENSE CANCELLED, SUSPENDED, OR REVOKED 10/31/17 8:14 AM 1550 Ingram BLVD A THEFT OF PROPERTY CREDIT/ DEBIT CARDS 10/31/17 8:46 AM 1117 E Barton AVE DISORDERLY CONDUCT 10/31/17 9:14 AM 2007 E Service RD THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – FROM VEHICLE 10/31/17 9:39 AM 700 S Avalon ST LOITERING 10/31/17 1:13 PM 100 Court St. SATISFY COMMITMENT 10/31/17 4:05 PM 1550 Ingram BLVD A THEFT OF A FIREARM VALUED AT LESS THAN $2,500 10/31/17 4:55 PM 104 Lincoln ST THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – FROM VEHICLE 10/31/17 5:44 PM 1550 Ingram BLVD A THEFT OF A FIREARM VALUED AT LESS THAN $2,500 11/1/17 12:42 AM 1101 Richland DR BURGLARY, RESIDENTIAL 11/1/17 4:24 AM Broadway Avenue / Ingram Boulvard VIOLATION OF THE ARKANSAS HOT CHECK LAW 11/1/17 9:33 AM 1003 Ingram BLVD GENERAL INFORMATION 11/1/17 12:35 PM 413 S Avalon ST 5 BURGLARY, RESIDENTIAL 11/1/17 1:26 PM 312 Dacus RD MISSING PERSON 11/1/17 1:43 PM 302 S 31St ST 78 GENERAL INFORMATION 11/1/17 1:46 PM 514 Roosevelt AVE CRIMINAL TRESPASS ON LAND / LAWFULLY POSTED 11/1/17 2:17 PM Thompson / Stuart POSSESSION OF METH OR COCAINE LT 2GM 11/1/17 2:54 PM 1600 N 6Th ST THEFT OF A FIREARM VALUED AT LESS THAN $2,500 11/1/17 3:08 PM 798 W Service RD THREATENING A FIRE OR BOMBING 11/1/17 3:13 PM 300 N 9Th ST BURGLARY, RESIDENTIAL 11/1/17 3:29 PM 1550 Ingram BLVD A GENERAL INFORMATION 11/1/17 3:51 PM 501 W Broadway AVE DISORDERLY CONDUCT / FIGHTING OR VIOLENT, THREATENING, OR TUMULTUOUS BEHAV 11/2/17 12:52 AM 417 Pine ST GENERAL INFORMATION 11/1/17 7:57 PM 210 W Jackson AVE C5 GENERAL INFORMATION 11/1/17 8:10 PM North Service Road / Bills Grill Road POSSESSION OF METH OR COCAINE LT 2GM 11/1/17 9:28 PM West Broadway Avenue/Clement Road POSSESSION OF SCH VI GT 4OZ BUT LT 10LB 11/2/17 1:44 AM Garrison Avenue / Bush Street NO TAIL LIGHTS 11/2/17 3:39 AM Glen Bailey and N. 7th Street OBSTRUCTING GOVERNMENTAL OPERATIONS / REFUSES TO PROVIDE INFORMATION

11/2/17 5:01 AM 105 Stuart AVE BATTERY 1ST DEGREE / WITH PURPOSE OF CAUSING, CAUSES SERIOUS INJURY WITH A DEADLY WEAPON 11/2/17 5:05 AM 100 Court St. FAILURE TO APPEAR 11/2/17 9:48 AM 3400 Service LOOP THEFT OF PROPERTY CREDIT/DEBIT CARDS 11/2/17 9:51 AM 100 W Broadway BLVD POSSESSION OF SCH VI LT 4OZ 11/2/17 11:24 AM 3901 Petro RD LEAVING THE SCENE OF AN ACCIDENT (PROPERTY DAMAGE) 11/2/17 4:01 PM The City Of West Memphis GENERAL INFORMATION 11/2/17 5:41 PM 600 N 7Th ST GENERAL INFORMATION 11/2/17 6:00 PM 100 Court ST FAILURE TO APPEAR 11/2/17 8:53 PM 300 S Avalon ST THEFT OF VEHICLE VALUED AT LESS THAN $25,000 BUT GREATER THAN $5,000 11/2/17 9:40 PM 3106 Church ST TERRORISTIC ACT / SHOOTS AT OR PROJECTS AN OBJECT THAT CAUSES PROPERTY DAMA 11/2/17 9:45 PM 3104 Church ST BATTERY 2ND DEGREE / PURPOSE OF CAUSING INJURY, CAUSES INJURY WITH A WEA 11/2/17 10:47 PM 407 S Avalon ST DISORDERLY CONDUCT / UNREASONABLE OR EXCESSIVE BEHAVIOR 11/2/17 11:21 PM 2950 E Jackson AVE E Robbery Aggravated 11/3/17 1:04 AM 1817 E Harrison AVE THEFT BY RECEIVING LESS THAN $25,000 BUT GREATER THAN $5000 11/3/17 4:27 AM 3700 Service LOOP NO VEHICLE

11/3/17 8:23 AM 313 S 9Th ST BURGLARY, RESIDENTIAL 11/3/17 4:10 PM 721 Redbud DR THEFT BY RECEIVING LESS THAN $25,000 BUT GREATER THAN $5000 11/3/17 5:06 PM 514 Purdue AVE BURGLARY, RESIDENTIAL 11/3/17 5:33 PM 100 Court St. FAILURE TO APPEAR 11/3/17 6:26 PM Missouri Street/West Broadway Avenue LEAVING THE SCENE OF AN ACCIDENT

DAMAGE) 11/3/17 9:59 PM 505 S 25Th ST HARASSMENT / CONDUCT THAT REPEATEDLY CAUSES ALARM OR SERIOUS ANNOYS ANOTHER 11/4/17 8:39 AM 113 W Broadway AVE THEFT OF PROPERTY CREDIT/DEBIT CARDS 11/4/17 2:40 PM 300 Martin Luther King Jr DR GENERAL INFORMATION 11/4/17 5:19 PM 3400 Service LOOP LEAVING THE SCENE OF AN ACCIDENT (PROPERTY DAMAGE) 11/4/17 8:24 PM 606 E Broadway AVE THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – ALL OTHERS 11/4/17 10:13 PM 130 S 12Th ST LOITERING 11/5/17 1:26 AM 18th/ Broadway DRIVING WHILE LICENSE CANCELLED, SUSPENDED, OR REVOKED 11/5/17 1:13 AM LEAVING THE SCENE OF AN ACCIDENT (PROPERTY DAMAGE) 11/5/17 4:19 AM 800 E Barton AVE THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – FROM VEHICLE 11/5/17 10:58 AM 4251 Petro RD GENERAL INFORMATION 11/5/17 12:26 PM 1600 N 6Th ST THEFT $5,000 OR LESS BUT GREATER THAN $1000 – FROM VEHICLE 11/5/17 2:45 PM 1550 Ingram BLVD FAILURE TO APPEAR 11/5/17 5:09 PM South Avalon/ West Service Road LEAVING THE SCENE OF AN ACCIDENT (PROPERTY DAMAGE) 11/5/17 8:51 PM 700 S Avalon ST 76 DISORDERLY CONDUCT 11/5/17 9:03 PM 16th/ Broadway THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – FROM VEHICLE 11/5/17 9:59 PM 401 N 12Th ST FLEEING 11/6/17 2:25 AM 3000 Autumn AVE 185 BURGLARY, RESIDENTIAL 11/6/17 4:13 AM 3710 Service LOOP THEFT OF VEHICLE VALUED AT $5,000 OR LESS BUT GREATER THAN $1,000

Marion Police Reports 10-30-17 / 11-06-17