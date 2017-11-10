Patriots host Razorbacks for 6A State playoff opener

Following a six- touchdown performance against Jonesboro last week, Marion earns the right to kick off the postseason at home tonight against Texarkana

sports@theeveningtimes.com

The playoffs start tonight in Marion as the Patriots (5-5 overall, four-seed from the East) welcome the Arkansas Razorbacks of Texarkana (5-5, fiveseed from the West) for an opening round contest.

Marion enters the game fresh off their first victory over the Jonesboro Hurricane in 10 years, a game that saw Patriots senior quarterback Jacob Green rebound from two tough weeks by airing the ball out for 212 yards and total three touchdowns.

Head football coach Jed Davis hopes the confidence Green gained in last week’s performance carries over to tonight’s game against the Razorbacks.

“He’s just picked right back up,” Davis said.

“Last week was a big confidence booster for him.

When you play well against a team that’s not very good, you kind of ask yourself, ‘Well, did I do well or was the competition just really bad?’ When you play well against a team like Jonesboro, you know that you played well. And, I feel like now he’s playing with that confidence.”

While Davis will not hesitate to let Green throw the ball to early and often to his group of receivers including Joyrion Chase, Slade Webb, Ryan Robins and Cayden Hunt, the head ball coach also heads into the first-round playoff match with ample confidence in Patriots rushing attack.

Sophomore running back Anthony Price has eclipsed 100 yards in his last two performances, including a 166-yard and three-touchdown showing last week.

“Our offensive line mostly consists of two or three years starters and they’ve done a good job,” Davis said. “Anthony Price has really stepped up. I feel like he’s really coming into his own as a running back. He’s starting to understand all of the little things. There’s a lot of guys who are great athletes at running back but they may not understand all the intercedes of where the linemen are blocking, whey way they’re trying to go and what they’re looking at. I feel like he’s picking that up and that makes it really dangerous for the other team because he knows where to expect the cut back… I feel comfortable if we have to run the ball.”

Averaging 33.8 points per game, the Patriots should feel comfortable with their ability to score. However, Davis says if Marion is to have similar success tonight it will deepened on how well the offensive line can protect Green from what could be an exotic blitzing scheme from the Razorbacks.

“The biggest issue is going to be up front,” Davis said. “Can block their guys long enough to give Jacob some time to get a clean look and make some passes?… Sometimes they like to blitz six or seven guys with no free safety and it’s just kind of a go-big-or-go-home kind of thing because they get can pressure on us really quick. But, if we happen to hit the hit the crease or complete the pass, we can probably score.”

Defensively, Marion has had to prepare for a twoquarterback system with Texarkana have two signal- callers, one who is better on the ground and one who is more of a pocket passer. The Patriots struggled against the pass for the better part of the regular season, evident by the 278-total points Marion has allowed. Texarkana boast receivers who have made catches which Davis refers to as “Odell Beckham-like”. But, with the recent additions of two of Marion’s receivers to its secondary and a defensive front that impressed Davis last week, the head ball coach feels comfortable with the Patriots ability to limit a Razorback offense which has only averaged 19.9 points per game so far this season.

“The kind of stuff that makes you leery of playing a team like Texarkana is they’re pure athleticism,” Davis said. “But, Joyrion Chase and Ryan Robins have done a lot to sure up the secondary. (Defensive backs) Brandon Calvert and Kenta Jones are now playing with a lot of experience. So, I feel like we’ve gotten better. I feel like, up front in the defensive box, we’re getting pressure. I feel like, against Jonesboro, we got a lot of pressure and that made things easier for the guys in the secondary. So, I feel comfortable with that going into this week against Texarkana.”

Tonight marks Marion’s second straight home playoff game, an accomplishment Davis takes pride in and hopes that the Crittenden County community does as well.

“I really hope that the people in Crittenden County come out and watch this team play on Friday night,” Davis said.

“It’s the playoffs. It’s what these kids have been working for all year since January in the offseason.

And, I feel like a town says they want to be great in football. Well, if you want to be great in football then we need the support showing that we want to be great and I’d really like to see a lot of people in the stands Friday night.”

The winner of tonight’s game advances to the quarterfinal round of the state playoffs where they will run into the Greenwood Bulldogs (100, one-seed West) who is ranked third in the state of Arkansas by MaxPreps.

Tonight’s kickoff against the Razorbacks and Patriots at Marion’s Patriots Field is slated for 7:00 p.m.

By Collins Peeples