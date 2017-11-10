Woman Convicted of Conspiracy to Commit Capital Murder

Second Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney announces jury’s decision

Prosecuting Attorney JONESBORO, AR – Joy Deason-Werner, 43, was convicted yesterday of Conspiracy to Commit Capital Murder and sentenced by the jury to eight years in prison. On May 28, 2015, a detective was made aware that Deason- Werner had approached a confidential informant to have her husband killed.

Deason-Werner then later met with an undercover agent, who recorded the meeting, and confirmed that she wished to hire him to kill her husband.

Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Grant DeProw prosecuted the case for the State of Arkansas. Second Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney Scott Ellington said, “I want to thank Deputy Prosecutor Grant DeProw for his thorough efforts to secure a conviction for the State of Arkansas, and I also want to extend my thanks to Jonesboro Police Department and Officer John Frazier, for their excellent police work on this case.”

From Scott Ellington