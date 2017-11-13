Local hoops seasons tip off with Patriot Classic

West Memphis, Marion and Earle join teams from surrounding areas for the two- day basketball festival

Basketball season is once again upon us and this year’s hoops action kicks into gear with emphasis as teams from all around the region descended upon Marion, Arkansas for the annual Patriot Classic beginning a week from today at Marion High School.

Twelve total teams are scheduled to make an appearance during the twoday basketball festival, showcasing talent born as close to home as Crittenden County and as far away as Little Rock.

The first game tips off at Patriots Arena on November 20th at 3:00 p.m. with a local pairing of girls’ basketball teams as the West Memphis Lady Devils battle the Earle Lady Bulldogs.

West Memphis finished last season with a 12-15 record, averaging 45.4 points per game in the process, but did defeat Greenwood 52-46 in the opening round of the 6A state playoffs, only to come up short against state runner-up Sheridan 50-42.

Earle averaged 57.3 points per game last season while going 26-4 before falling to the state champion Quitman Bulldogs 49-44 in the semifinal round of the 2A state playoffs last season.

The second game of the opening night at the Classic at 4:15 p.m. pits together two team’s boys’ basketball teams in what appears, on paper, to be a mismatch. The Wooddale Cardinals, who finished last season 2-16, run up against the reining back-toback 2A state champion Earle Bulldogs. The Bulldogs finished last season on a 15-game winning streak on their way to a 235 record and a state tournament run that never saw an opposing team end a game within 14 points of them.

Another state champion takes the floor immediately following that game, as the 6A state champion Marion Lady Patriots are slated to host Little Rock Parkview at 5:30 p.m. The Lady Patriots ended last season on a 12-game winning streak which resulted in a 50-40 victory over Sheridan in the 6A state championship game.

Parkview, however, has some state championship experience of their own.

The Lady Patriots of Parkview made an appearance in last season’s 5A state championship game, losing to Watson Chapel 64-46. Parkview did defeat Marion in last season’s Patriot Classic, 55-52.

Closing out the first evening of games is the new-look Marion Patriots boys’ basketball team which is scheduled to grace their home court for the first time in front of fans at 6:45 p.m. against the East Poinsett County Warriors. Marion finished last season with a record of 13-14, being eliminated from the 6A state tournament by state runner-up El Dorado 57-53 in the quarterfinal round. The Patriots made a coaching change during the offseason, bringing in Nathan Clayborn who has promised to implement a more up-tempo style of play on offense and an aggressive defense. Those things would come in handy for the Patriots if they wish to have success against an EPC team that rode a 23-9 record to the quarterfinal round of the 2A state tournament last season before losing to Jacksonville Lighthouse 64-62.

The action promptly picks back up the next day, November 21st, as the Lady Devils once again tip things off at 3:00 p.m., this time against the Bartlett Panthers. The Panthers struggled to a 6-14 record last season while only pumping 44.6 points per game points and allowing an average of 53.9 points a contest.

East Poinsett County and Wooddale then tip off at 4:15 p.m. in the first and only contest of the Classic which will not feature a team from Crittenden County.

The 6A state champion Lady Patriots then return to action at 5:30 p.m. and go up against another team from Little Rock, this time the North Little Rock Charging Wildcats. The competition doesn’t get any easier for Marion, however, as the Lady Patriots go from playing the 5A state runner-up to the 7A state runner-up, a Charging Wildcat team which came up short in last season’s title game to Fayetteville 59-49. North Little Rock scorched the nets last season to a tune of 1,915 points (61.8 points per game) and finished the year ranked second overall in the state of Arkansas by MaxPreps. Marion, in comparison averaged 54.7 points per game and were ranked 10th overall.

The Patriot Classic then winds down as the Patriots boys’ basketball team takes the court for the final contest, a showdown against the Bartlett Panthers at 6:45 p.m. Bartlett ended last season with a 13-15 record while averaging 54.4 points per game but giving up almost the same amount with an average of 51.3 points given up per game.

Admission for each day of the Patriot Classic is five dollars.

By Collins Peeples