News Briefs

– Marion Elementary School Third Grade Students will perform their Veteran’s Day Musical “Let’s Sing America.” Friday, Nov. 10 at 9 a.m. in the MES Gymnasium. Please join us as we honor those who serve and protect our country on this Veteran’s Day.

• Veterans Day Commemoration – Friday, Nov. 10th, 11 a.m. at the VFW Post 5225, 406 S. Avalon, West Memphis. The West Memphis High School Band will provide patriotic entertainment. Commander Elvin Tate extends a warm welcome to all who wish to attend.

• West Memphis Sanitation Schedule for Veterans Day – No service on Friday, Nov. 10th.

• Speckled Egg Christmas Open House – Saturday, Nov. 11, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 5100 I55 North Service Road, Marion. 870-739-1315.

• West Memphis Metropolitan Planning Organization Meetings – Joint MPO Policy and Technical Coordinating Committees meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 14 at 10 a.m. This meeting will be held at the West Memphis Civic Center-East Room, 212 W. Polk Ave., West Memphis. The public is invited.

• West Memphis Chamber of Commerce Legislative Update – featuring State Senator Keith M. Ingram Tuesday, Nov. 14 from 5 to 6:30 p.m. at 108 W. Broadway, West Memphis. Please RSVP to 870-735-1134 or wmcoc@westmemphischamber. com

• Freezer Raffle – Upright freezer filled with homemade food and goodies! Drawing to be held Nov. 15 at noon. Tickets are $5 each or 5 for $20. Call 870-733-9950 or come by Steudlein to purchase your tickets today. All proceeds benefit Steudlein Learning Center and the exceptionally AWESOME children they care for!

• Marion School District Board of Education Meeting

– Thursday, Nov. 16 at 6 p.m. The board of education will arrive at 5:30 for group pictures.

• Earle School District Meeting – A public meeting is being held on Thursday, Nov. 16 at 5:30 p.m. at the auditorium on the Earle Elementary Campus to meet the new Superintendent of the Earle School District, Dr. Richard W. Wilde. He will speak with the public and give a projected idea as to where the school is and the direction that his is projecting the school district to move in. Please come and support this effort with your BULLDOG Spirit.

• Magazine Reveal Reception – You are invited to “WM Building Our Future Together” at Bragg Elementary Cafeteria, 600 N. Redding on Thursday, Nov. 15 from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.

• Crittenden Youth Theatre “Annie, Jr.” – Thursday, Nov. 16 at 9:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. ($5 per person on Thursday ONLY), and Friday, Nov. 17 and Saturday Nov. 18 at 7 p.m. ($12 adults /$6 children 12 and under) at the Academies of West Memphis Performing Arts Center. You can purchase at the door or online at www.deltaarts.org.

• Breakfast With Santa – Saturday, Nov. 18 at the First Baptist Church, West Memphis from 8 to 10 a.m. Pancake breakfast $10 children, $5 adults. Make reindeer food, decorate and deliver a personal letter to Santa, have your picture made with Santa and receive a personal letter in the mail from Santa Claus (with your photo inside). All proceeds benefit Steudlein Learning Center. For advance tickets call 870-733-9950.

• Main Street West Memphis Holiday Arts Pop-Up Shop – Opening reception Monday,

Nov. 20 from 5 to 7 p.m. at 113 E. Broadway (Wonder City Building). Regular hours Thursdays & Fridays 9:30 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. Saturdays 9:30 a.m. until 4 p.m. For more information call 870735-8814 or e-mail dbernathy@ broadwaywestmemphis. com .

• Christmas Tree Lighting – Tuesday, Nov. 21 at Worthington Park at 6 p.m. Children are invited to sing carols on the stage. Photos with Santa by WTR Photography.

• Marion Thanksgiving Holiday Sanitation Schedule

– No pick up on Thursday,

Nov. 23 or Friday, Nov. 24. Sanitation pick up doubles on Monday and Tuesday and resumes regular schedule the rest of the week.

• West Memphis Thanksgiving Sanitation Schedule – Thanksgiving holiday falls on Thursday, Nov. 23 & Friday, Nov. 24. Garbage service will be changed that week as follows: Monday, Nov. 20 & Tuesday Nov. 21 customers will be serviced on Monday, Nov. 20. Wednesday, Nov. 22 & Thursday, Nov. 23 customers will be serviced on Tuesday, Nov. 21. Friday, Nov. 22 customers will be serviced on Wednesday, Nov. 22. No service on Thursday, Nov. 23 and Friday, Nov. 24.

• Marion Christmas on the Square – Thursday, Nov. 30

from 6 to 8 p.m. on the Courthouse Square. Community Christmas celebration with a tree lighting, craft booths, music, food and an appearance by Santa Claus. No admission fee. Vendor booth space available. Contact the Marion Chamber at 870739-6041 or visit www.marionarchamber. org for more information.

• Marion Annual Christmas Parade – Thursday, Dec. 7th

at 6:30 p.m. Rain date Tuesday, Dec. 12th. Parade line-up starts at 4:30 p.m. in the Marion Shopping Center parking lot. Parade starts on Block St. to Military Rd. and ends at Hwy. 77. No charge to enter the parade. Contact the Marion Chamber at 870-7396041 or visit www.marionarchamber. org for more information.

• West Memphis Christian School Annual Auction – Saturday, Dec. 7 at the school beginning at 6 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at the school office or online at https://squareup.com/store/we st-memphis-christian.

• YMCA of Memphis and the Mid-South Sponsor USDA Food Program – at the YMCA Avondale Elementary After School Care, 1402 Crestmere St., West Memphis, YMCA Marion Elementary After School Care, 133 E. Military Rd., Marion and YMCA Marion Intermediate After School Care, 100 L. H. Polk Dr., Marion.

Remember Our Veterans