The only time in your life that God can’t love you

Guest Commentary Now I know that the title is very strange because we know that God loves us all and proved it by sending his only son to the cross to die for me and you and the rest of the world also.

I will be the first one to say that he loves you more than you could ever understand. With that being said I go back to my title of this writing. Think about this for just a moment, when ever we go to God to get forgiveness for all of our sins because of all the bad things that we have done against God through our lives and are willing to take that free gift that he offers us because his son has all ready paid our price on the cross but there is one other thing that he says and it goes with that happening.

Now remember this, he tells us something at that time that shows that he can't do any and everything at all times. I'm thinking right now that all you true born again Christians that may be reading this, you might be thinking your head just might explode from that statement, well not really but maybe the feeling that it did. The thing that he tells us at that time is he puts our past that he just forgave us of into his sea of forgetfulness to never remember it again so that he can never judge or hold that part of your life against you ever again.

So that tells me that he is a person of his word and he will never be able to think about all those things that you needed to be forgiven for ever again because he can't remember them. Now with the free gift you go through something that the Bible calls born again, and when that happens you really just start to live under the protection of God and Satan can never have or claim a right to your soul ever again but from that day forward he will judge you for the things that that you do whether they be good or bad, but not the judgment of going to hell because that has been taken care of.

Now here is the reason that I used the title of my writing because if you remember his inspired word says if you don't take that free gift that one day you will stand before him in judgment and as I have written before you will hear those words depart from me you worker of iniquities I never knew you and those words are the saddest ever spoken or ever will be, so if he never knew you then how can he love you and with you going to that place that the bible calls hell and then later on the lake of fire.

So if he says he never knew you then how can he remember you now so that he can love you? If you think about it how can you love something that you have never had or seen or knew about. Impossible right so it is the same thing with God and his love for all of us. The main thing is you must understand that if you are ever in that position of not being loved by God anymore then you have also got to understand that it's all your fault because God made a way for you to always be loved by him by willingly giving his only son to die a horrible death on a cross and was ridiculed by all sorts of ways that we can't even understand by all the ones that were there to see it happen.

Now here is something else that I believe and I'm not telling you that you have to believe it but I think that where the bible talks about grieving the holy spirit or as his word says blaspheme against the holy spirit I believe he is talking about the Holy one talking to your heart and trying to get you to take that free gift and you keep putting it off that one day God will withdraw him form you with his conviction and never let him go to you again.

Remember those words that you should never ever let leave your mind and that is, now is the accepted time so that should tell you that it is very unsafe to think about putting it off until later. It says that his spirit will not strive with you forever. Just another reason that where ever you end up will be your fault so keep that in mind so that you will always remember that you can't blame someone else. When you are at the age of not understanding what sin is all about and not understanding what the need for being forgiven by God is all about then God himself takes that young soul on him and it will surly go to heaven where the father is so you never need to worry about where your child's soul went when he left this earth at an early age.

Now the other way of looking at it, is when you reach that age of knowing right from wrong and what is considered sin and what is not according to God's word then you will understand the need for that talk that you need to be talking to Jesus about and remember what I said earlier, you can't blame someone else. With today being my Birthday and with me able to stand up real quick and look down the road ahead I can see eighty years old just ahead in a couple of years and with me having a bucket full of health issues such as heart attacks and stints and a lot of other things that I won’t go into, but with all of that let me tell you something and you can believe me when I say I have been blessed a lot more than I deserve to be and for a lot of years just by me taking that free gift so many years ago when I was a young man.

If I leave this world today I will feel that I'm one of the most blessed people that ever lived because he gave me a wonderful wife and a wonderful family for me to love so much and to be loved more by them than I thought possible and all of that was just an extension of how much more he loved me at the beginning of the death on the cross and it just doesn't get any better than that. You know what his word says and that is you can gain the whole world and not take the gift then you are a very poor person and destined for an eternity of suffering. But anyway I truly hope that God blesses you and all of your loved ones, and like I did, I hope that when you feel that nudge or that little tug that you sometimes feel on your heart strings when you read or talk about Jesus that you will take care of it and make the right decision as far as your eternity with God is concerned. Then one day you will more than likely feel the same way I do today.

Bill McFerrin is a West Memphis man with some things to say and a certain way of saying them.

By Bill McFerrin