The Rules Regarding Midwives

Every year there are between 200 and 300 births in Arkansas delivered by a licensed midwife.

Since the last rules regarding midwives had not been reviewed in more than 10 years, the Arkansas Department of Health brought forward new guidelines this week.

The Public Health, Welfare, and Labor Committee reviewed new rules and they are now in effect.

It was determined by the General Assembly in 1983 that adequate maternal care is not readily available in some parts of the state resulting in undue hardships to poor expectant mothers. Act 838 provided for the lawful practice of Lay Midwifery in counties having 32.5 percent or more of this population below the poverty level. Act 481 of 1987 superceded Act 838 of 1983, and expands the Lay Midwife licensure statewide.

It is important to note there are two classifications for midwives in Arkansas. A certified nurse-midwife is a licensed healthcare professional who specializes in women’s reproductive health and childbirth. In addition to attending births, they perform annual exams, give counseling, and write prescriptions.

They are regulated by the board of nursing.

The rules reviewed this week apply only to lay midwives. Lay midwives are apprenticed trained.

They are licensed in 25-30 states.

The revisions seek to elevate the profession of licensed lay midwifery in Arkansas by requiring new minimum standards for licensure. The license requirements have been modified to include mandatory national certification for all newly licensed lay midwives.

All LLMs will now be required to have neonatal resuscitation certificate and renew that every 2 years.

Patients of LLMs will also be required to have additional assessments. As part of their initial risk assessment, consumers will now be required to get a urine culture instead of a urine test. At the end of the 36 week risk assessment a Complete Blood Count with platelets will be required instead of a hemoglobin and hematocrit.

You can find a complete summary of the revisions on the Department of Health website at www.healthy.arkansas.gov.

From State Representative Deborah Ferguson