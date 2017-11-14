Black Knights to joust for State Championship

The Black Knights piled up 456 total offensive yards in their semifinal round win over Tunica Academy

The magical season for the West Memphis Christian continues as the Black Knights are headed back to the MAIS-A State Championship Game for the first time since 1996.

The Black Knights (10-3) extended their season with a 35-12 semifinal round playoff victory over the Tunica Academy Blue Devils (12-2) last Friday, winning the MAIS-A North State Championship. But, West Memphis Christian head coach Darrow Anderson says his squad isn’t satisfied just yet.

“These guys are ready to come home with a ring,” Anderson said. “They’re ready to play. The thing about this team is that they’ve answered every call. Week in and week out, they’ve come out and played extremely well.

I’ve just been really proud of them. And, I just know at the end of the day they’re really excited that we pulled that game out and that we’re going to play for a state championship.”

Piling up a total of 356 rushing yards last Friday, the Black Knights wasted no time getting their run game in gear as senior running back Thomas Warren got West Memphis Christian on the board first with a 57-yard touchdown run which put the Black Knights up 7-0 in the opening frame.

Warren was hardly done, however, picking up 224 total rushing and three touchdowns on just 15 carries, good for an average of 14.9 yards per rush.

Anderson says the huge night by Warren is due to a combination of the senior back’s speed and determination.

“We ran a lot of jet sweeps and counters with him and a lot of times those six or seven-yard gains turned into 15 or 20yard gains based off him refusing to get tackled,” Anderson said. “He just kept running and kept picking up yards, especially down there at the end of the game and that helped us to sustain drives and keep them from getting the ball back and having a chance to score.”

Not to be outdone, Black Knights quarterback Parker Benson also trudged his way to a tripledigit rushing performance, carrying the ball 22 times for 140 total yards.

“Between him and Thomas, we wanted the ball in their hands for the entire second half,” Anderson said. “Like Thomas, he just refused to get tackled. He’d turn those five-yard gains into 10, 11 and 12-yard gains… Most of his carries were around nine yards a carry and I’d say the last five of those were based off sheer will power and running through people.”

But, as the Black Knights returned to the field to start the third quarter with a 21-12 lead, it was the junior signal caller’s arm that cemented the win for West Memphis Christian, according to Anderson.

Facing a third-and-fifteen inside their own red zone, Benson connected with his backup quarterback and freshman receiver Jacob Hatcher for a 72-yard touchdown that increased West Memphis Christian’s advantage to 28-12.

“Jacob ran right pass the defensive back,” Anderson said. “In a way, it kind of sealed the game.”

Benson finished the night making the most of his passing attempts, connecting on three of four throws for 100 yards, including the touchdown toss to Hatcher and a 12-yard score to junior Mathew Land.

However, as the cliché goes, offense wins games, but defense wins championships. And, the Black Knights definitely have their defense to thank for the team’s first state championship appearance in over two decades. Land recovered a fumble and junior Malik Barrow intercepted a Blue Devils pass for two West Memphis Christian turnovers Friday night, not including a punt block by senior Patrick Ratliff. The Black Knights now have 34 total takeaways on the season.

“Creating that many turnovers, it really helps the offensive side of the ball,” Anderson said. “It’s huge. If you can continue to keep getting turnovers and capitalize on those, it’s hard to beat you. I don’t care who you are.”

West Memphis Christian plays for the MAIS-A State Championship this Thursday in Jackson, Mississippi as the Black Knights take on the Trinity Episcopal Day School Saints (7-6). Kickoff in Jackson is slated for 2:30 p.m.

By Collins Peeples