For Wednesday, November 15, 2017 ARIES (March 21 to April 19) This is a passionate, romantic day for lovers. On a more mundane level, you will feel generous toward others today, especially if they need your help or support.

All your relationships with partners and close friends will be affectionate and easygoing today. Your ability to deal with members of the general public is excellent!

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20) A co-worker might come to you with his or her problems today, because he or she sees you as someone who can help him or her. (And if you can, you will.) For others, a work-related romance could begin.

CANCER (June 21 to July 22) This is a fabulous day for a romantic date! It's also the kind of day where love at first sight will begin for some of you. You also will feel tenderhearted toward children.

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22) Family discussions will go well today because everyone feels sympathetic toward each other. You also will be interested in redecorating and doing something to make your home look more beautiful.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22) This is a lovely day! You will notice the beauty of your daily surroundings more than usual. Not only that, you'll also see how much affection and love there is in your daily world.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22) If out shopping today, you will be tempted buy luxurious, elegant items. However, don't give away your money. Be prudent.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

Relationships with others are friendly, diplomatic and warm today. In fact, you will charm everyone you meet. People will want to be in your presence.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21) You feel moved to help those who are less fortunate today. You even will go so far as to put their interests before your own, if you have the opportunity. (That's very noble.)

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

Friendships with others are warm today. In particular, you will enjoy hanging out with people who are creative and artistic.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18) A workrelated romance, especially with a boss or someone in a position of power, might begin today. Others will seek out your advice about how to make something look better.

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20) Travel for pleasure appeals to you today. You want to escape to wonderful places with turquoise waters and white sand.

BORN TODAY: You are confident, independent and lively. You also are practical and positive about life. This is a year of new beginnings, adventures and exciting changes! It's time to take the initiative and define your goals. What you begin now will benefit you in the future. You might even take on a leadership role. It's the beginning of a fresh new cycle!

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20)