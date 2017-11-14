Marion’s season ends with home playoff loss

The Patriots were held scoreless for the last 30 minutes of game time

Falling 23-14 to the Arkansas Razorbacks of Texarkana (6-5 overall) the Marion Patriots (5-6) season came to an end on their home field in the opening round of the Arkansas 6A Football State Playoffs.

After the game an emotional Marion head coach Jed Davis expressed his appreciation for this year’s team and a senior class that Davis has coached their entire high school careers.

“It’s hard to really talk about (the seniors) on a night like tonight because you put in all this work with those seniors for the last three or four years and all of a sudden it comes to an end,” Davis said. “There’s really no words to describe it. That’s why after the game’s over you just tell them, ‘I love you. I appreciate everything you did.’ You spend three or four hours a day every day with guys and you become attached to them. We fight like brothers, we love like family and strive to win as many football games as we can. But, at the end of the day, it’s part of your family. And, when it’s over and you know those guys aren’t going to be around anymore, it’s tough.”

As tears flowed and players embraced each other for the last time in uniform, the feeling on Patriots Field was much different after the game than it was in the opening quarter of last Friday’s 6A playoff match.

The Marion sideline exploded in jubilance after Patriots senior outside linebacker Peyton Walker Intercepted Razorbacks quarterback Sean Foreback at the Marion two-yard line to end Texarkana’s opening drive.

Even Foreback’s 26-yard connection with Irijah Price which gave the Razorbacks a 7-0 lead with 2:55 remaining in the opening stanza did little to damped the Patriots spirit. Marion promptly strung together a 21-play drive, converting on three fourth-down attempts, which resulted in a two-yard touchdown run by Patriots senior signal caller Jacob Green and tied the game up at seven with eight minutes to go in the first half.

Following a Razorback’s three-and-out, Green continued his magic, this time through the air, on the Patriots next drive by hitting senior receiver Taylor Brown on a 54-yard bomb that allowed the Patriots to pull ahead of Texarkana 147 at the 5:14 mark of the second quarter.

Though Brown would only haul in one more grab during the contest, Davis says having his senior wideout back after recovering from a leg injury gave the Patriots some much-needed explosiveness.

“It was a big boost to have him back for us,” Davis said.

However, as Marion returned to the field for the third quarter holding a seven-point lead, the Patriots appeared to be a different team in the second half.

“We never really found a rhythm in the second half on offense,” Davis said. “So, we’ve got to do a better job offensively.”

The same Patriots offense which racked up 201 yards of total offense in the first half only managed to pick up 94 in the second half of play. Part of that boiled down to the lack of a Marion rushing attack. In the first two quarters, sophomore running back Anthony Price carried the ball 17 times for 56 total yards. In the second half, Price rushed only six times for 14 yards.

“In the first half, when we were trying to go up-tempo, the run game was there,” Davis said. “So, in the second half when the run game wasn’t there going uptempo, it just made it a little bit tougher.”

Hindering Marion’s ability to play at a fast pace, according to Davis, were multiple injury timeouts. The game clock stopped seven times during the contest as a result of Texarkana players dealing with injuries.

“Part of it was we would drop a pass,” Davis said of Marion’s inability to establish a rhythm in the second half. “The other part was, it felt like every two or three plays they’d have a guy with a cramp and we’d have to wait two or three minutes for that. And, it’s hard to get into a rhythm that way. But, I needed to do a better job of getting the quick passes in there and then you’ve got to get the run game going a little bit.”

As Marion struggled to move the ball in the second half, the Razorbacks added a 27-yard field goal as well as a 63-yard touchdown pass by Foreback to take a 17-14 lead with 1:01 remaining in the third quarter.

Fate appeared to be on Marion’s side as the Patriots defense then held Texarkana to two missed field goals on the Razorbacks next two possessions. However, as Kentreal Jones lost a fumble at the Marion 25, the third of four Patriots turnovers in the second half, the proverbial clock struck midnight on the Cinderella Patriots and Texarkana added its final touchdown on a five-yard score by junior running back Jordon Hall.

Marion looked to salvage at least one more score on its final drive. But, Green was stripped of the football at the Texarkana 21-yard line, leading to three Razorback kneel downs to end the game.

“Man, they were just so fast and bigger than us up front,” Davis said. “The fumble where they stripped him when he went to throw, they just beat us smooth around the edge. It wasn’t a blitz. It was just a four-man pressure and he just ran right around our offensive linemen. It wasn’t a scheme. We just got beat.”

Green finished the night 20-of-33 passing for 217 yards, a touchdown and an interception.

“It wasn’t his best night, but man dude’s a competitor,” Davis said of Green. “Some of those plays he makes, a regular quarterback wouldn’t have been able to make them. And, you’ve got to take the good with the bad. Sometimes he holds onto it and tries to run, tries to make something out of nothing, and half the time he’s really successful. But… tonight he made a few mistakes.”

Leading the Patriots receiving core, junior Joyrion Chase hauled in six catches for 55 yards. Brown caught two balls for 54 yards and a touchdown. Sophomore Slade Webb reeled in four passes for 44 yards. And, senior receiver Ryan Robbins caught four balls for 19 yards.

Davis says that though it’s hard to reflect on the positives following a seasonending loss, he feels that in time he will look back fondly on a season that saw the Patriots host a playoff contest and defeat Jonesboro for the first time in a decade.

“It’s always rough right now because when your season’s over you’ve got all the disappointment,” Davis said. “But, I feel like here in a few weeks or a month or two it’ll be nice to look back and say, ‘You know what? There were definitely some highs this years.’ It was a tough season. So, it had its ups and downs. And, I’m just going to miss those seniors a lot.”

By Collins Peeples