News Briefs

• West Memphis Metropolitan Planning Organization Meetings – Joint MPO Policy and Technical Coordinating Committees meeting on Tuesday,

at 10 a.m. This meeting will be held at the West Memphis Civic Center-East Room, 212 W. Polk Ave., West Memphis. The public is invited.

• West Memphis Chamber of Commerce Legislative Update – featuring State Senator Keith M. Ingram Tuesday, Nov. 14 from 5 to 6:30 p.m. at 108 W. Broadway, West Memphis. Please RSVP to 870-735-1134 or wmcoc@westmemphischamber. com

• Freezer Raffle – Upright freezer filled with homemade food and goodies! Drawing to be held Nov. 15 at noon. Tickets are $5 each or 5 for $20. Call 870-733-9950 or come by Steudlein to purchase your tickets today. All proceeds benefit Steudlein Learning Center and the exceptionally AWESOME children they care for!

• Marion School District Board of Education Meeting

– Thursday, Nov. 16 at 6 p.m. The board of education will arrive at 5:30 for group pictures.

• Earle School District Meeting – A public meeting is being held on Thursday, Nov. 16 at 5:30 p.m. at the auditorium on the Earle Elementary Campus to meet the new Superintendent of the Earle School District, Dr. Richard W. Wilde. He will speak with the public and give a projected idea as to where the school is and the direction that his is projecting the school district to move in. Please come and support this effort with your BULLDOG Spirit.

• Magazine Reveal Reception – You are invited to “WM Building Our Future Together” at Bragg Elementary Cafeteria, 600 N. Redding on Thursday, Nov. 15 from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.

• Crittenden Youth Theatre “Annie, Jr.” – Thursday, Nov. 16 at 9:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. ($5 per person on Thursday ONLY), and Friday, Nov. 17 and Saturday Nov. 18 at 7 p.m. ($12 adults /$6 children 12 and under) at the Academies of West Memphis Performing Arts Center. You can purchase at the door or online at www.deltaarts.org.

• Breakfast With Santa – Saturday, Nov. 18 at the First Baptist Church, West Memphis from 8 to 10 a.m. Pancake breakfast $10 children, $5 adults. Make reindeer food, decorate and deliver a personal letter to Santa, have your picture made with Santa and receive a personal letter in the mail from Santa Claus (with your photo inside). All proceeds benefit Steudlein Learning Center. For advance tickets call 870-733-9950.

• West Memphis Church of God Annual Winter Bazaar,

311 W. Bond, West Memphis: Saturday, Nov. 18 beginning at 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. in the gym. Famous Bake Sale, traditional Tea Room. Selling and serving breakfast from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Pictures with Santa from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Also outside vendors with homemade crafts, Avon, Pink Zebra products, jewelry, Designed T-shirts, childrens books and more.

• Main Street West Memphis Holiday Arts Pop-Up Shop – Opening reception Monday,

Nov. 20 from 5 to 7 p.m. at 113 E. Broadway (Wonder City Building). Regular hours Thursdays & Fridays 9:30 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. Saturdays 9:30 a.m. until 4 p.m. For more information call 870735-8814 or e-mail dbernathy@ broadwaywestmemphis. com .

• Christmas Tree Lighting – Tuesday, Nov. 21 at Worthington Park at 6 p.m. Children are invited to sing carols on the stage. Photos with Santa by WTR Photography.

• Marion Thanksgiving Holiday Sanitation Schedule

– No pick up on Thursday,

Nov. 23 or Friday, Nov. 24. Sanitation pick up doubles on Monday and Tuesday and resumes regular schedule the rest of the week.

• West Memphis Thanksgiving Sanitation Schedule – Thanksgiving holiday falls on Thursday, Nov. 23 & Friday, Nov. 24. Garbage service will be changed that week as follows: Monday, Nov. 20 & Tuesday Nov. 21 customers will be serviced on Monday, Nov. 20. Wednesday, Nov. 22 & Thursday, Nov. 23 customers will be serviced on Tuesday, Nov. 21. Friday, Nov. 22 customers will be serviced on Wednesday, Nov. 22. No service on Thursday, Nov. 23 and Friday, Nov. 24.

• Marion Christmas on the Square – Thursday, Nov. 30

from 6 to 8 p.m. on the Courthouse Square. Community Christmas celebration with a tree lighting, craft booths, music, food and an appearance by Santa Claus. No admission fee. Vendor booth space available. Contact the Marion Chamber at 870739-6041 or visit www.marionarchamber. org for more information.

• Marion Annual Christmas Parade – Thursday, Dec. 7th

at 6:30 p.m. Rain date Tuesday, Dec. 12th. Parade line-up starts at 4:30 p.m. in the Marion Shopping Center parking lot. Parade starts on Block St. to Military Rd. and ends at Hwy. 77. No charge to enter the parade. Contact the Marion Chamber at 870-7396041 or visit www.marionarchamber. org for more information.

• West Memphis Christian School Annual Auction – Saturday, Dec. 7 at the school beginning at 6 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at the school office or online at https://squareup.com/store/we st-memphis-christian.

• YMCA of Memphis and the Mid-South Sponsor USDA Food Program – at the YMCA Avondale Elementary After School Care, 1402 Crestmere St., West Memphis, YMCA Marion Elementary After School Care, 133 E. Military Rd., Marion and YMCA Marion Intermediate After School Care, 100 L. H. Polk Dr., Marion.

• Good Neighbor Love Center Winter Charity Gala

– An Evening of Elegance Saturday, Dec. 9 from 7 p.m. until 12 a.m. at the Starting Gate Event Center at Southland Park Gaming and Racing. Sponsorship levels: Bronze $250 (reserved table of ten, name listed on program and podium recognition at event), Silver $300 (reserved table of ten, name listed on program, ten complimentary drink tickets and podium recognition at event), and Gold $500 (VIP reserved table of ten, name listed on banner and program, two bottles of wine and podium recognition at event). Featuring music by the PC Band. Sponsorship contacts: Catherine Wallacechairperson- 870-733-2626, Anita Bell-Co-chairperson-870-636-9000, Tracy Cattpresident- 870-514-0586 or Kay Kay Davis-901-5706116.

• Marion Christmas Sanitation Schedule – No sanitation service on Monday, Dec. 25 or Tuesday, Dec. 26. Pick up doubles up on Wednesday and Thursday and resumes regular schedule on Friday.

• Marion News Years Sanitation Schedule – No service on Monday, Jan 1. Pick up doubles on Tuesday and regular schedule from Wednesday forward.

• Bible Study Fellowship – In-depth, inter-denominational Bible study with the study of Paul’s letter to the Romans. Meetings are at Marion United Methodist Church, 81 Military Road, Marion on Thursday evenings at 6:20 p.m. and there are groups for both men and women. Runs through

May, 2018. Join in at any time. For more information call Pat Nave at 901-288-9716 or Paul Nave at 901-2871343.

• After School Meals Program – Wonder City, 412 S. 25th Street is providing a free at-risk after school program from 2:30 until 6 p.m. As an enhancement to our afterschool program, we will also participate in the CACFP (Child and Adult Care Food Program), which provides snacks and meals to all children ages 5-18, regardless of race, sex, or disability. Snack Time (3:30 p.m.) and Meal Time (5 p.m.). If more information is needed, please call 870-735-7592. Other program and feeding location will be Academies of West Memphis 501 West Broadway

• Families In Transition Support Group Meetings – For victims of domestic violence. If interested in attending a support group contact Nyya Denson at 870-7324077. Nyya can be reached on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday from 4 to 9 p.m.

• West Memphis A& P Meetings Changed – Meetings will now be held on the Third Thursday at 4 p.m.

• All Former St. John AME Family Members – We are going to celebrate 100 years in 2018. Please contact Blessing Thru Faith, 5169 College/Waverly R., Proctor. Wanting all the pictures and history you can help us with for the museum. Call 870735-5077 or 870-732-1213 and please leave a message. Pastors L. B. Hodges

• Child and Adult Care Food Program – The 15th Street Child Care Development Center is participating in the Child and Adult Food Program. This will provide meals to all children regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, age or disability and there will be no discrimination in the course of the meal service. Meals are provided at 130 South 14th Street in West Memphis. The program will provide breakfast, lunch and a p.m. snack, Monday-Friday.

• Woolfolk Public Library Story Hour – Come enjoy stories, crafts and a snack at the library, 100 N. Currie St., Marion every Tuesday morning at 10 a.m.

• Al-Anon & Alateen meetings – Mondays at 8 p.m. and Wednesdays at 8 p.m. at 1233 Park Drive, West Memphis. Call 870-635-9155. Go to www.ar.al-anon.alateen.org.

• Hughes High School 1972 Class Reunion – The Hughes High School Class of 1972 is planning their 46th class reunion for the Memorial Day weekend in 2018. Planning meetings are being held the third Saturday of each month at the Anthonyville MB Church, 1961 Hwy. 147 S., Proctor. All class members are asked to attend. For further information on these meetings and the reunion please contact Claudette D. Dubois at 870792-7648.

• Fish Fry the Last Friday in each month – VFW Post 5225, 406 S. Avalon, West Memphis. Eat in or carry out.

• American Legion Post 53 – Fish fry 1st Friday of every month. Food served from 5-8 p.m. Karaoke every Friday and Saturday night at 7 p.m. Bingo Monday’s at 7 p.m., 150 Legion Road. 735-8803.

• Arkansas State University Degree Center – Offering admission, advising, and scholarship information/assistance for students interested in attending Arkansas State University-Jonesboro on the ASU Mid-South campus. Students can major in Criminology, Business, Nursing, or Education and live locally. Assistance is available Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. For more information call, Kennidi Ridgell, Degree .

• 15th Street Childcare Development Center – Announced its sponsorship of the USDA Food Program. Meals will be available at no separate charge or at a reduced charge for National School Lunch Program and at no charge for Child and Adult Care Program.

• Volunteer Drivers Needed – Jim Fiveash, the commander of the American Legion Post 53 needs Volunteer Van Drivers to transport veterans who live in Crittenden County to their VA appointments at the Memphis VA Medical Center and the new Primary Clinic in East Memphis. A 10 passenger transportation van will be furnished by the VA. For requirements and information contact Patrick Kennedy, LCSW, at 901-523-8990, ext. 5540.

• Wonder City Boys and Girls Club Summer Food Program – We will only serve breakfast (8 to 9 a.m.) and lunch (11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.) at 412 S. 25th St., West Memphis. We will no longer serve at The Academies of West Memphis.

• American Red Cross Volunteers Needed – Join the Crittenden County Disaster Action Team (DAT). For volunteer requirements and more information contact Crittenden County DAT Captain Steve Porter at 901495-4177.

• Feeding/Mentoring Program – Free Food at Barton Court Apartments for ages 5-18 sponsored by USDA At Risk Program 3:15 Supper/4:15 Snack.

Nov. 14