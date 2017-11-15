HOROSCOPE

For Thursday, November 16, 2017 ARIES (March 21 to April 19) This is a great day to study, because you have lots of intellectual energy. You also might use this energy to make travel plans or literally travel somewhere!

You will be a force to contend with if you have to defend an inheritance or how to divide shared property, or deal with insurance disputes. You are clear, focused and feisty!

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20)

Conversations with partners and close friends will be lively today, because Mercury is opposite your sign dancing with fiery Mars. You will enjoy verbally sparring with others.

CANCER June 21 to July 22) You can get a lot of work done today in a practical, handson way. You also might be involved in workrelated travel plans. Get busy!

(July 23 to Aug. 22) You will be successful during sports events today. This also is a wonderful day to enjoy playful activities with children. Artists, craftspeople and writers will be very productive.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22) Family discussions will go well today, especially if they involve practical plans for the home or a family member. Naturally, everyone will want to put in his or her two cents.

LIBRA Sept. 23 to Oct. 22) Because your mind is lively and clear, your communications are excellent today. This means those of you who sell, market, teach, act or write will do SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21) This is an excellent day to negotiate matters about finances, cash flow and money issues. You know what you want and you will make sure that you get it.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21) Your verbal skills are fantastic today. It is a great day to give a talk, public speech or to convince others about something. People will listen to you no question!

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19) If you need answers or solutions to old problems, this is the day to research anything or dig for results. You will be persistent, but you will be successful.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18) A conversation with someone younger than you will be invigorating today! This person even might influence you to change your future goals.

(Feb. 19 to March 20) You will impress bosses, parents and VIPs today because they see that you are intelligent, wellspoken and capable. Don't hesitate to speak up and share your ideas.

YOU BORN TODAY: You are clever and intelligent. You also are an idealist who is helpful and duty-bound. This year will be slower paced. You want to rest and rejuvenate yourself. Focus on business and personal relationships. Look for ways to practice kindness and be helpful to others. Find relationships that are mutually beneficial. It's an intuitive year, so listen to your inner voice.

TAURUS April 20 to May 20)