Lady Bulldogs tip 2017-18 season off with blowout

Alex Logan came up three rebounds shy of a doubledouble for Earle as the Lady Bulldogs senior scored 10 points and seven boards

The Earle Lady Bulldogs tipped off their 2017-2018 season in dominating fashion with a 64-13 victory over the KIPP Blue Hornets. However, Earle head coach Corey Garrett is far from pleased after a performance that saw the Lady Bulldogs commit nine turnovers and shoot 29-for-59 from the field.

“We won,” Garrett said. “That’s all I can say. We won the game. I wasn’t too happy with how we played. But, we did win the game. It was just too sloppy, too many turnovers and too many mistakes… Offensively, it was sloppy. It was terrible. It looked like the first game.”

But, there were a few bright spots in the 51-point victory for Earle, most noticeably of which was a Lady Bulldogs defense which caused 33 total turnovers. Garrett said that number does please him and that he expects the defense to continue being a cornerstone for this year’s Lady Bulldogs squad.

“The defense was good,” Garrett said. “I expected us to be aggressive on defense because we’re quick. So, I expected that.”

The Earle defense also held KIPP to a single basket in an opening stanza which went to the Lady Bulldogs by a 17-2 advantage. After the Blue Hornets scored six points in the second quarter, Earle only allowed 12 shots in the entire second half with KIPP only converting two of those shots for baskets.

Playing a key role in limiting the Blue Hornets offensive opportunities, senior post-player Alex Logan who hauled in seven boards, came away with one steal and finished the night second on the Earle team in scoring with 10 points.

After the game, Garrett did reflect positively on Logan’s play which the head coach says will be essential if the Lady Bulldogs are to make a state championship run this season.

“Alex Logan played really good,” Garrett said. “She came out and was real aggressive. She showed a lot of fight. I liked what I saw with Alex tonight.”

Earle’s lead scorer from last season, junior RoShala Scott, once again led the Lady Bulldogs in scoring, pumping in 12 points, including a pair of three’s within a minute of each other in the beginning of the third quarter which increased the Bulldogs lead to 47-8. However, it took Scott 15 shots to get those 12 points and that’s uncharacteristic for Scott, according to Garrett.

“She had an off-game tonight,” Garrett said of Scott. “She came out in the third quarter and hit a couple of jump shots. But, other than that, she wasn’t up to par. Her jump shot and her stamina were off. She blew some easy shots. It was not a good game for her tonight, below par, just not a good game.”

Luckily for Earle a host of other players found the bottom of the net throughout the night. Seven total Lady Bulldogs scored on a night that saw all of the Earle ladies get some playing time.

“Everybody got to play,” Garrett said. “So, we saw what everybody can do in a game type situation. But, I’m glad it’s over and it’ll get tougher from here.”

And, thanks to the cast of Earle ladies, the 27 percent shooting night from Scott doesn’t disparage the Earle head coach. Garrett says that the Lady Bulldogs are not just a one-man-show, though other teams are certainly free to think that.

“We’re definitely more than a one person show,” Garrett said. “We’re a complete team. A lot of people say we’re a one-person team but we’re not. I have other girls that can play. And, other teams, they’ll find out. I’m glad they approach us like that. I hope they continue to approach us that way.”

The Lady Bulldogs return to action this Thursday as Earle hosts KIPP Blytheville. The Earle girl’s game is precluded by a pair of junior varsity games, the first of which tips off at 4:00 p.m.

By Collins Peeples