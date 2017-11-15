Playoffs…We’re talking about playoffs?

The postseason is here and West Memphis starts their journy for a state championship Friday night at home

WM School District The West Memphis Blue Devils return to postseason action Friday night as they host the Benton Panthers in a quarterfinal game.

Playoff tickets will be $6 and only Arkansas Activities Association passes will be accepted at the gate. Tickets can be prepurchased at the West Memphis High School office before Friday.

Kickoff for Friday night's game is set for 7:00 p.m.

After a bye week, the Blue Devils (9-1) are set to take on Benton after the Panthers destroyed 6A-East Conference member Jacksonville 42-0 last Friday night in a first-round contest.

Benton, the third-place finisher in the 6A-West Conference, owns a 7-4 record with losses to Bryant (49-42), El Dorado (27-20), Greenwood (33-17) and Lake Hamilton (29-20).

The winner of Friday night's game will play the winner of the Greenwood-Texarkana game on Nov. 24 in a semifinal game. Other quarterfinal games Friday night include Russellville at Pine Bluff and Searcy at El Dorado.

By Billy Woods