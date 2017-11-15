Sports Briefs

• West Memphis Blue Devils on the Radio —

Catch Blue Devils Football Friday nights, beginning at 7 p.m., on Oldies 102.3 FM, online at KTRQ.com, or via the Oldies 102.3 App on your smart phone.

***

• Marion Patriots Football — Tune in every Friday night to KWYN 92.5 FM for play-by-play for all of the Marion Patriots football action this season.

***

• J.W. Rich Girls Club Basketball — 2017-2018 Basketball Signups have begun. Girls ages 5-18 can sign up now through Friday, Nov. 17, at the J.W. Rich Girls Club, 519 Shoppingway Blvd., in West Memphis. The cost is $50 (plus $50 if dues not already paid). For more information, call (870) 7350969.

***

At the Boys & Girls Club of Crittenden County. Leagues for boys and girls, ages 4-18 (co-ed for ages 4-12). Registration is $75 for club members, $85 for non-members for ages 12-and-under. Registration is $30 for ages 13-and-up. Stop by the club to register or register online at bgccrittenden.org. Deadline to register is Saturday, Nov. 18.

***

• Upward Basketball & Cheerleading — At Marion First Baptist Church, leagues for boys and girls, ages 4 through 8th grade. Registration is going on now. Upward is a Christ-centered sports league that stresses fundamentals and teamwork in a positive environment. Early registration is $70. After Dec. 3, the cost is $80. Evaluations are Thursday, Dec. 14, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., and Saturday, Dec. 16, from 9:30 a.m. until noon. Practices begin Jan. 2, 2018. Call (870) 7393944 for more information, or e-mail upward@firstmarion. org.

***

• MYSA Basketball —

Sign up online now at Marionyouthsports.siplay.c om. Tryouts will be Saturday, Nov. 18 at the following times: 9 a.m. (7-8 year-olds), 9:45 a.m. (9-10 year-olds), 10:30 a.m. (1113 year-olds), and 11:15 a.m. (13-15 year-olds).

***

• WWE Monday Night Raw — The WWE returns to FedEx Forum on Monday, Jan. 8 at 6:30 p.m. Tickets start at just $15 at ticketmaster.com, all Ticketmaster outlets, or by phone at (800) 745-3000 or at the FedExForum Box Office. Fans will have a chance to see all their favorite WWE Superstars including Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Braun Strowman, Sasha Banks, Bayley and many more. For more information, visit fedexforum.com, ‘like’ FedExForum on Facebook or follow on Twitter (@FedExForum).

***

• Harlem Globetrotters — known for their one-ofa- kind family entertainment, the Harlem Globetrotters will bring their 2018 World Tour to FedExForum on Saturday, Jan. 20 at 2 p.m. to take on their long-time adversaries the Washington Generals. Tickets go on-sale to the general public on Tuesday, Oct. 17 at 10 a.m. Tickets are available at all Ticketmaster locations, ticketmaster.com, the FedExForum Box Office, by phone at (800) 745-3000 or at harlemglobetrotters.com. The Globetrotters will face a revamped Washington Generals team which recently launched a more competitive profile, making an appearance in The Basketball Tournament over the summer. The tournament- tested team is looking to snap a 47-year losing streak against their world famous rivals during their 2018 tour. After the game, Globetrotter stars will sign autographs and take photos with fans.

***

• Delta Gymnastics classes — Classes available for ages 2 and up on Thursdays at 5:15 p.m. For more information please contact Delta Gymnastics at 870-7355900. John Beaumont jbeau.younglife@gmail.co m, Sara Fenter sfenter@fenterpt.com, or Jerry Fenter – jfenter@fenerpt. com.

***

• Studio Gray Dance Clinic – at the Boys & Girls Club of Crittenden County. Designed to help kids going into cheer, pom & hip-hop. $10. To register, contact us at info@mystudiogray. com, or call 901303-6221.

• Jr. NBA Basketball Signups —