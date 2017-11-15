The Bulldogs are back

Earle returned to the court for the first time this season with a 51- point victory over KIPP Helena

sports@theeveingtimes.com

The offseason is officially over, and basketball season is back. But, it’s hard to tell if the reining back-to-back 2A State Champion Earle Bulldogs ever really took a break as the team picked right back up where they left off last season, defeating KIPP Helena last Monday by a score of 7624.

But, despite the 52-point season opening victory, Earle head coach Bill Murray is not impressed.

“I’m not satisfied,” Murray said. “KIPP didn’t give us too much of a test. I need a better opponent, so I can really evaluate my team. But, overall, I’ll give us a C+.”

Certainly, the Blue Hornets of KIPP Helena didn’t appear to offer the Bulldogs much resistance.

Earle jetted out to a 18-6 lead after the first frame, led by six points from junior forward Kevon Smith. Smith also corralled two rebounds and came away with a steal in the opening frame. The Earle junior would go on to bring in three offensive rebounds in the second quarter as the Bulldogs coasted to a 37-17 halftime break.

But, as if a 20-point lead was not enough, Earle came out in the third quarter looking rejuvenated. The Bulldogs went on a 303 run in the quarter, not allowing a Blue Hornets basket until the forty second mark of the frame.

Murray would not elaborate on what he said at halftime in order to get his team so excited to resume action. But, the Earle head coach did say that his player listened to him and took his advice.

“That’s my best speech,” Murray said of his halftime speech to the Earle team. “I can’t tell you that. Everybody ask me that. My halftime speech works wonders… I tried to get them to cut out the mental mistakes. I tried to get them to get serious. They came back out and listened to me at halftime and did the little thing that I told them about like sharing the ball and rebounding. They listened to me and they came back out and played much better.”

Paving the way for the Bulldogs in the dominating victory, Earle senior guard Travonta Doolittle pumped in 11 of his game-high 20 points in the second half. Doolittle also helped lead the Earle team in rebounding, tying Smith and Leeandrew Milow with seven boards.

“Doolittle is going to do what he do,” Murray said. “Doolittle is my main man. To me, he played not great but he did alright. But, he’s capable of playing a heck of a lot better than what he played.”

While it seems to be a given that Earle captain Doolittle is going to turn in multiple impressive performances this season, maybe more vital to the success of the Bulldogs will be the play of Milow. The 6-foot-5 sophomore pushed through 12 points on the night and snagged four steals to go along with two blocks and his seven rebounds. Milow took the court as Earle’s starting center for the first time in his young high school career with Monday night’s absence of Gerry Bohanon. “Milow, if he keeps coming on, with him and Bohanon on the inside, I see size 12 (state championship rings),” Murray said. “He did excellent. For a sophomore to come in and play as well as he did, if he can get a little stronger and a little more physical with Bohanon in there with him, man I’ve got a onetwo punch. So, I’m looking forward to that.”

Of course, whether or not Bohanon will take the court in an Earle uniform this season still remains to be seen. Bohanon, the Bulldogs starting quarterback, has been fielding offers from several Division 1 colleges and should the 6-foot-3, 213pound Earle senior commit to play quarterback at the college level, he may not return for his senior basketball season. Whether or not Bohanon does play basketball, the $500,000 question as Murray calls it, is still a 50/50 chance, according to the Earle head coach.

For now though, the Bulldogs will continue to look for a third straight 2A state championship with the squad they currently have. However, Murray who is never one to lack confidence or to cushion hard truths, admits that after one game Earle still has a long way to go before that day may come.

“We’ve got a long way to go before I can say we’re going to be state champions,” Murray said.

Earle returns to action this Thursday as the Bulldogs host KIPP Blytheville. The varsity boys action is precluded by two junior varsity games and the Earle varsity girls game. The first of the junior varsity games is slated to tip off at 4:00 p.m.

By Collins Peeples