Where rice fields go, the geese are sure to follow

No ‘granny flats’ in Marion

Planning & Zoning Commission shoots down amending ordinances to allow add- on units

news@theeveningtimes.com

Marion decided against amending its zoning ordinances to allow homeowners to build accessory dwelling units or “motherin- law flats” for aging parents to remain close to family.

Planning and Zoning Commissioners voted 6-2 against allowing those types of stand alone dwellings citing concerns that they could turn in to rental units after their purpose has ended. City Planner Ed Cain and Councilman Jim Spence voted in favor of the amendment.

“We’re not trying to keep you from taking care of your mom,” said P& Z chairman Rob Rash.

“That’s certainly not the issue. The problem is, if you make an adjustment for one then you have an onslaught. And I can see the problem down the road. I don’t know what the longterm effects are.”

The city had three requests to build accessory dwelling units last month to accommodate aging parents, but the current zoning doesn’t allow it.

City Planner Ed Cain studied how other communities handle the issue and presented P& Z with a draft ordinance that sought to allow the structures to be built with certain conditions, while also maintaining property values and not infringing on the property rights of neighbors.

“The primary feedback I got was people thought this was a worthy cause to help be able to take care of your parents, but had some legitimate concerns about what would happen to that structure once the need for it wasn’t there any more,” Cain said. “That is something that we are trying to address in the draft ordinance.”

Accessory dwelling units are small, self contained housing units that are built on the same land as the main house. They are typically located at the rear of the property in the back yard and have one bedroom, a kitchen or kitchenette, bathroom, laundry, and living area.

“Mother-in-law flats” are becoming more and more common with Baby Boomers who have aging parents that are still able to maintain their independence.

Dallas Foyte, who was one of the residents who appeared last month to ask the city to consider changing the ordinance, said building an accessory unit dwelling unit will allow him to keep his elderly parent close to home.

“It’s real simple for me,” Foyte said. “I’m just trying to take care of my mother. I understand the concerns about what happens when I sell the property. I think there is some way we can write this so I can take care of my family.”

Foyte added that even if they did turn into rental units, the city would gain more residents “Is renting these things out and bringing residents to the area some kind of bad thing?” Foyte asked.

Several residents spoke out against allowing the units to be built.

“I am totally against it,” said property developer Matt Hale. “I think it is a bad idea and that you are opening up a can of worms. If it were attached to the main unit, then maybe I can see. But the way it is written, I think it is a horrible idea.”

Greg Lackey of Lackey Construction said he is concerned

that they would turn

in to rental units.

“When the person dies you have this expensive building there and there is no way you can keep that from turning into a rental unit,” Lackey said. “We have a provision for our parents.

We’ve always had it. But you have to attach it to your house. Making it where you can be separated, they are going to be moving it to the back of the property and you would be violating your back yard requirements, your side yard requirements. Nobody in this room wants rental units on the side of their house.

People are buying houses in these subdivisions and are counting on it being single family. This isn’t what they bargained for.”

Lisa O’Neal, a Realtor, said the city would have no control what goes in when the house is sold, and that allowing accessory buildings could negatively impact property values.

“What happens when that house is sold?” O’Neal said. “You have truly no control what goes in that house. And the value?

You’re paying $300,000 for some of these houses. And someone else is going to build a second dwelling?

We have arrangements if it is attached to the house and one meter. There are all kinds of other options than building a free standing building.”

Lackey added that several of these dwellings have already been built in the city under the guise of “pool houses.”

“They lie to the city and say they are going to build a pool house, and it turns out to be a room in it,” Lackey said. “And there are no repercussions. If they lie to the city and it turns out to be something else, have consequences for it. You shouldn’t just let somebody because then the word gets out that all you have to do is tell them a little lie and then build what you want.

There are two of those in Delta Acres right now that I know of and probably a lot more. You have a $400 above ground pool and they’ve got laundry rooms, full kitchens, garages — it’s just out of control.”

Cain said the proposed ordinance would set parameters for the dwellings.

“It would limit where and how they could be built,” Cain said.

The ordinance that would have been presented to the city council for their approval

went down to defeat.

“I can’t vote for it in its present form,” said Mayor Frank Fogleman.

By Mark Randall