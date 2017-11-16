HOROSCOPE

For Friday, November 17, 2017 ARIES (March 21 to April 19) Today's New Moon makes this a good day to examine your spending habits. Do you abuse your budget by going into debt? Do you honor your responsibilities to others?

The New Moon today is the only New Moon opposite your sign all year. That means this is the perfect day to ask yourself how you can improve your closest relationships.

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20) What can you do to improve your job and your health? (After all, there's always room for improvement.) Think of a few things you can do.

CANCER (June 21 to July 22) Everyone is creative – not just rock stars. Do you value your creative talents? Do you take enough time to play as well as work? Think about this today.

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22) What can you do to make improvements to your home and to your family relationships? These are areas that are important to you, and today's New Moon is the time to make resolutions.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22) Are you clear in your communications with others? Do you really listen, or are you just waiting for your chance to speak? (Hmmm.)

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22) What is your attitude about money? If you think money is the root of all evil, then you won't hold on to it for very long, will you? Your attitude to something affects how it manifests in your life.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21) Today the only New Moon in your sign all year occurs. Take a realistic look in the mirror to see what you can do to improve your appearance.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21) Think about your spiritual values and your inner world. What goes on inside you has an effect on what happens outside.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19) This is the perfect day to think about friendships. Your friends influence how you think, and how you think creates your decisions for your future.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18) This New Moon day is the time to think about your relationship with authority. You can be rebellious, but everyone on the planet has authority figures to face.

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20) What further education or training can you get to enhance your job? What travel might you do to enrich your life?

YOU BORN TODAY: You have a penetrating, perceptive, investigative mind. You are courageous and dedicated to your work. This is a busy year and a year of choice. You have a great zest for life and want to nurture the happiness and beauty around you. Be grateful for what you have; do not focus on what you don't have. Expect increased popularity and the warm rekindling of old friendships.

