Pheasants in Deer Season

Times Outdoors Columnist There are not any wild pheasants in our neck of the woods, so when we have the chance to enjoy these beautiful and tasty birds, we should avail of a good hunt with friends.

On our way to Illinois for the traditional duck hunt at Cherry Circle, we went about 50 miles out of the way to Bluff City, IL, in the Rend Lake area, to hunt pheasants and quail at a shooting preserve.

We spent the night and hunted at The Sandy Run Hunt Co. We had pheasants, quail, and chuckars.

Chuckars are a western bird sized between a pheasant and a quail and are good eating. The Crittenden County group was composed of Don Brawley, Attorney Tyler Ginn, Dr. David Bailey, Dr. Keith Criner, and Papa Duck. We harvested a mixed bag of 25 birds and spent the night in the club house. This is an old fish farm converted into a shooting preserve with overnight accommodations.

The camp is nothing fancy, but comfortable with a big fireplace and good food. The birds flew well and the dogs were well trained. The shooting was sporty.The game is cleaned and packaged ready for the table. Our cost was $175.00 per man. You can purchase as many and kinds of birds as you want. Overall, I would recommend Sandy Run if you are in that part of the country. Bill’s number is 618-292-8680.

The state wide rifle deer season has started with a few nice deer taken. The youth weekend just finished up and Lathan Blankenship, the grandson of Bill Catt, killed a nice 8 point buck in Hempstead County. It was his first buck and is being mounted at Lakeside Taxidermy.

According to the AG& F, there were 4029 deer taken during the youth gun season, down from 12,000 last year. The warm weather and a unusually large mast crop are blamed for the shortfall.

Deer season is in full swing and Friday afternoon the highways were full of trucks pulling 4wheelers and hunters dressed in orange heading for hunting camp. The total count of deer before gun season was 51,000 which is down from 64,000 last year. The weather was perfect for opening weekend and my readers would appreciate some pictures and stories.

Send them to me. I will not give your secrete hunting spot away!

Duck season’s first segment opens this weekend, Nov. 18, 2017, and there are many last minute projects before hunters head to the duck blinds with sacks of decoys.

The main thing is to have enough water in the duck hole. Pumping costs money and some clubs hate to spend it they think it might rain. Old timer duck hunters remember the days of putting on non insulated hip boots and a canvas hunting coat, sticking a few paper shells in the pocket, and going hunting with a tow sack of paper mache decoys over your shoulder. It now takes a pick-up truck to haul all the “necessary” equipment it takes to hunt. In those times there were plenty of places to hunt close to town. That was before those fields and sloughs were rented and bought by clubs. Papa Duck has been enjoying open day for about 70 years and hopes for many more.

Fortunately there are several free hunting spots for duck hunters. Get the latest Waterfowl Hunting Guidebook that is available at most sporting stores goods and read the list of federal and state hunting ground. You will be surprised at the number and several are less than two hours drive time.

Close to home there is hunting on both Horseshoe and Midway Lakes.

There are many blinds on both lakes that individual hunters have built and they claim the shooting in them. If you do not have a permanent blind, a duck boat with a blind works well. Just pull into some trees and throw out the decoys. The Mississippi River has many sand bars and chutes that often have excellent hunting, especially in very cold weather. The Mississippi is very big and super dangerous.

Large boats and dependable boats are required and always wear life jackets at all times. One mistake can be fatal!.

If you have just purchased a boat blind and having trouble installing it, Danny Rains at Horseshoe Boat Repair can assemble and install the blind on your boat.

The price depends on the brand and type of the blind. Give Danny a call at 870-339-2535.

The fishing at Horseshoe has slowed down in spite of the cool weather and rise in the water level.

While at the Kampkare Free pier checking on “what’s bitin”, Rick Rosenblum told me the story of having a poor fall crappie season. His mother, Maureen Rosenblum, was celebrating her 83rd birthday and said she wanted a supper of fresh crappie. Rick said he had not caught any for several days and in the last hour before he had to go, he caught 4 large crappie, which he cleaned and cooked for Mama. That proves The Good Lord loves his fishermen.

With both duck and deer season going in full swing, make sure that young hunter is with you. He can’t tell stories about the hunt and brag on daddy if he not with you. These stories get better over the years. Lakeside Taxidermy puts the kid’s trophies at the front of the line and does them at reasonable prices and quality work.

Papa Duck Lakeside Taxidermy 870- 732- 0455 or 901482- 3430 jhcriner@ hotmail. com

By John Criner