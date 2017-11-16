Preserve the memory and save that trophy!

Times Outdoors Columnist You have just collected that great trophy. It could be that wall hanger deer with the massive horns or that beautiful duck, perhaps with a band. How about that monster bass, bream, crappie, or beautiful trout? I feel that a young sportsman’s “First”, of anything, is a truly wonderful thing. There is only one “First”. Be it a fish, a squirrel, rabbit, duck, or deer. It will be wonderful to have these trophies displayed and bragged on. Every mount has a story behind it and wonderful memories that get better over the years.

The most important step to a beautiful mount is the proper care before it gets to the taxidermist. It takes a little effort, but the end results are well worth it.

Listed below are some tips to use in the field and when you get home.

Small Mammals

Animals, coyote size or smaller, should not be skinned unless by a professional. Don’t gut the animal. If you can’t take the animal immediately to a taxidermist, as soon as it cools completely, put it in a plastic bag and freeze it.

Bird Care

Select birds in full plumage with no pin feathers. Tuck the head under the wing and place in a plastic bag and wrap it snuggly. If you plan to wait a long time before the taxidermist, tuck the head under the wing and wrap the feet in wet towling. Put it in a plastic bag and freeze.

Fish Care.

Handle fish with care to avoid fin or scale damage. Wrap it in a damp towel. Put the fish in a plastic bag and freeze.

Deer Care

Do not split past the brisket. Do not cut the throat skin. Leave the cape as long as possible and do not try to skin out the head. Place the head cape and horns in a garbage bag and freeze as soon as possible. It is important to keep the skin cool and dry.

Do not “gut” small game, birds, and fish!

If you have any questions or problems, do not hesitate to call me at Lakeside Taxidermy, 870- 732- 0455 or 901- 482- 3430.

Good hunting, Papa Duck

First Deer

Alex Simmons, 14, killed his first deer (a spike buck) with a .243 at Hope Outdoors event outside of Searcy.

Submitted photo

By John Criner