Sports Briefs

• West Memphis Blue Devils on the Radio —

Catch Blue Devils Football Friday nights, beginning at 7 p.m., on Oldies 102.3 FM, online at KTRQ.com, or via the Oldies 102.3 App on your smart phone.

***

• J.W. Rich Girls Club Basketball — 2017-2018 Basketball Signups have begun. Girls ages 5-18 can sign up now through Friday, Nov. 17, at the J.W. Rich Girls Club, 519 Shoppingway Blvd., in West Memphis. The cost is $50 (plus $50 if dues not already paid). For more information, call (870) 7350969.

***

At the Boys & Girls Club of Crittenden County. Leagues for boys and girls, ages 4-18 (co-ed for ages 4-12). Registration is $75 for club members, $85 for non-members for ages 12and-under. Registration is $30 for ages 13-and-up. Stop by the club to register or register online at bgccrittenden.org. Deadline to register is Saturday, Nov. 18.

***

• Upward Basketball & Cheerleading — At Marion First Baptist Church, leagues for boys and girls, ages 4 through 8th grade. Registration is going on now. Upward is a Christ-centered sports league that stresses fundamentals and teamwork in a positive environment. Early registration is $70. After Dec. 3, the cost is $80. Evaluations are Thursday, Dec. 14, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., and Saturday, Dec. 16, from 9:30 a.m. until noon. Practices begin Jan. 2, 2018. Call (870) 739-3944 for more information, or e-mail upward@firstmarion.org.

***

• MYSA Basketball — Sign up online now at Marionyouthsports.siplay.co m. Tryouts will be Saturday, Nov. 18 at the following times: 9 a.m. (7-8 year-olds), 9:45 a.m. (9-10 year-olds), 10:30 a.m. (11-13 year-olds), and 11:15 a.m. (13-15 yearolds).

***

• Harlem Globetrotters —

known for their one-of-akind family entertainment, the Harlem Globetrotters will bring their 2018 World Tour to FedExForum on Saturday, Jan. 20 at 2 p.m. to take on their long-time adversaries the Washington Generals. Tickets go on-sale to the general public on Tuesday, Oct. 17 at 10 a.m. Tickets are available at all Ticketmaster locations, ticketmaster.com, the FedExForum Box Office, by phone at (800) 745-3000 or at harlemglobetrotters.com. The Globetrotters will face a revamped Washington Generals team which recently launched a more competitive profile, making an appearance in The Basketball Tournament over the summer. The tournament-tested team is looking to snap a 47year losing streak against their world famous rivals during their 2018 tour. After the game, Globetrotter stars will sign autographs and take photos with fans.

***

• Delta Gymnastics classes — Classes available for ages 2 and up on Thursdays at 5:15 p.m. For more information please contact Delta Gymnastics at 870-735-5900. John Beaumont jbeau.younglife@gmail.com, Sara Fenter – sfenter@fenterpt. com, or Jerry Fenter jfenter@fenerpt.com.

***

• Studio Gray Dance Clinic – at the Boys & Girls Club of Crittenden County. Designed to help kids going into cheer, pom & hip-hop. $10. To register, contact us at info@mystudiogray. com, or call 901303-6221.

