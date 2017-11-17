‘Donuts for Dads’ at Marion Intermediate School

Marion Intermediate School recently had ther annual Donuts for Dads event on Nov. 9-10. They had a great turn out of important male role models, spending time with the students. There were smiles, coffee and donuts were everywhere. The men were able to share some time with their students and students proudly showed off their accomplishments showcased along the shool halls. Student ambassadors from Good Behavior Drawings were selected to help greet, serve, take photos and clean up. The event was all about encouraging students to give back, creating future community servants and leaders. The young ladies at MIS will get their turn in the spring.

Submitted photos