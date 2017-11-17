County scores big savings on employee insurance

Change in providers puts change in county’s pockets

Crittenden County will save $126,000 a year by swapping to a new health insurance provider with lower co-pays for its employees.

County Judge Woody Wheeless said the county has changed its coverage from Blue Cross and Blue Shield to UnitedHealthcare. The county was facing a 4.8 percent premium increase from its current provider Blue Cross and Blue Shield and that out of pocket expenses for employees were high and offered less coverage.

Under their current plan, employees had a $1,000 deductible and a $4,000 co-pay before Blue Cross kicked in to pay the rest.

Under UnitedHealthcare, that will go from $1,000 to $750 with no co-pay.

“That will be the max the employee will be out — $750,” Wheeless said. “That’s for in-network. And if you go to a hospital that is not in the network, you will be out $1,250. So from $5,000 to $750 is a major difference.”

Wheeless said the county has also purchased a supplement to the plan — called a MEDIHOP — that will lower costs even more. For an additional $10 per pay period, county employees can buy up to where they would have a zero deductible for in-network visits and $500 for out of network.

“This is strictly optional,” Wheeless said. “And what that supplement will allow the employees to do is continue to go to the doctor they have in the past, but it doesn’t hit our major medical. We don’t get hit on the small stuff like going to the doctor or picking up a prescription.”

Right now, under Blue Cross and Blue Shield every time an employee visits the doctor or gets a prescription filled, it counts against the insurance.

But with a MEDIHOP, those visits will not be charged to United Healthcare.

“The way this is set up, nothing will hit United-Healthcare unless it is a major event,” Wheeless said. “In the MEDIHOP, it’s not just our 200 employees. It’s thousands of people across the United States who are in this plan.”

Wheeless said he was skeptical at first when representatives from LS & Associates of Hernando, Miss. came to office to pitch their plan.

“They presented their proposal to me and I actually laughed in their faces because it sounded too good to be true,” Wheeless said.

But after checking with their references, Wheeless discovered that the plan was legitimate and that the counties who use it are very satisfied

with it.

LS & H Associates is new to Arkansas, but currently cover Jackson, Lawrence, and Clay counties.

“Every one of their references said that what they are telling us is true,” Wheeless said. “I called Grenada County in Mississippi and they have been with them for nine years. They said the company is exactly what they say they are.”

Wheeless said he has watched health care costs go up 25 percent over the last five years while benefits have decreased. In fact, their Blue Cross and Blue Shield policy is a grandfather policy and doesn’t include all of the coverage a policy under the Affordable Health Care Act provides.

“I’ve watched our premiums go up and I’ve watched them tweak our benefits so that they are not as good as what they were five years ago and that they are having to pay more out of pocket as a result,” Wheeless said. “As the county judge, my responsibility was to not only figure out how to save the taxpayers money, but to offer better insurance to our employees. When you have an employee who is making $8.50 an hour and they have a major illness and go to the hospital, they are out $1,000 plus that $4,000 co-pay. That $5,000 is devastating. So now we are able to offer them the same thing, but they are only out $750 and if they choose to buy-up, they are out nothing.”

Also, Wheeless said the county’s claims to Blue Cross and Blue Shield were $300,000 less than what the company collected in premiums.

“They made a $300,000 profit off of us and yet they still want to go up 4.8 percent,” Wheeless said. “And I asked Blue Cross if they were to offer those benefits under the Affordable Care Act what it would cost us. They said an additional five to 10 percent on top of the 4.8 percent. So we will be paying $126,000 less with this new plan and our employees will be getting better benefits.”

By Mark Randall