New Bethel planning for the holidays

Dinner, toy giveaway in the works

news@theeveningtimes.com

New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church is in the planning stage for their 18th Annual Edmondson and Surrounding Area Christmas Dinner, Toys for Tots and Bike Drawing on Saturday, Dec. 16 at 1 p.m. The event will be held at the West Memphis Learning Center (Old Wedlock School), 201 South B.J. Taylor Street in Edmondson.

The church is asking for donations for the Toys for Tots or a Bike or Scooter for the drawing. If you are interested in donating, checks can be made out to New Bethel Church. For more information contact Pastor Jerry Faggett at 870551-1540 or Jeannie Coleman at 870-514-9860.

By the Evening Times News Staff