‘ This is my first run- in with the police… in West Memphis’

Woman offers pretty sketchy response to Judge Thorne’s line of questioning

West Memphis District Court was closed on Friday, Nov. 10 in observance of Veteran’s Day. On Monday, Nov. 13, the courtroom and jail was packed.

A man in jail with a felony charge of battery 2nd on a police officer was asked by Judge Fred Thorne, “Where do you live?”

“Memphis.”

“Do you work?”

“I was to start work today.”

“Where?”

“A job by the temp service that could work out to permanent.”

“How much would you make?”

“$500 to 600 a week.”

“Who do you have to support?”

“My nine month old baby and my baby mama and pay my rent.”

“See the public defender.”

A woman in jail with a theft by receiving charge was asked, “Where do you live?”

“Earle.”

“Do you have a job?”

“No.”

“See the public defender.”

A woman in jail with felony charges of two counts of residential burglary and theft was asked, “Have you been in my courtroom before?”

“It was years ago.”

“How much do you make a week?”

“$300 to $400. I work at Sonic.”

Her mother was in the courtroom and stood up. “She is hiring a lawyer.”

“Do you want me to set bond today or wait until your lawyer can talk to you?”

“Wait,” said her mother.

“Your mother says to wait. Is that what you want to do?”

“Yes, sir.”

A woman in jail with charges of careless driving, no proof of insurance and failure to appear was told to also talk to the public defender.

Two sisters in jail were called up at the same time.

To the first one, Judge Thorne said, “You owe $270 fines that have not been paid. How do you plead?”

“Guilty.”

“Do six days jail or pay your fine.”

To the next sister, “How do you plead to no driver’s license?”

“No tags?”

“Guilty.”

“No child restraint?”

“Guilty.”

“And failure to appear?”

“Guilty.”

“What do you want to tell me? Whose car was it?”

“My sister.”

“The one in jail?”

“No.”

“Which one? I know them all. Are you working?”

“I get disability.”

“Whose child was it?”

“My sister’s baby.”

“$55 plus court costs on the no driver’s license. $55 plus court costs on the tags. I’ll dismiss the child restraint. Did you have insurance?”

“No.”

“$295 plus court costs on the insurance and $100 plus court costs on the failure to appear.”

A man in jail was charged with owing $760 in back fines. He pled guilty. He also pled guilty to disorderly conduct and obstruction of justice.

“Were you getting ready to jump out of the second story window? You did that in the past when the police tried to arrest you. Did you think there were warrants out for you?”

“I knew there were warrants out for me. I didn’t try to jump. I was the one who answered the door.” “Put $600 on the books today before you can get back on a payment plan. I’ll dismiss the disorderly and it will be $100 plus court costs on the obstruction of justice.”

A woman in jail was charged with criminal trespass and pled no contest.

“What were you doing at Home Away From Home? You weren’t supposed to be there?”

“He invited me there.”

“Where were you when the police came in?”

“I was there.”

“You were in the closet. $100 plus court costs.”

A woman with no driver’s license back in 2014, no proof of vehicle registration and a failure to appear pled no contest to all charges.

“Why didn’t you come to court?”

“This is my first run-in with the police… in West Memphis.”

“Does that mean you have had run-ins in another town? Do you have a driver’s license?’ “I am paying off my charges in Memphis to get my license back.”

“$ 85 plus court costs on the no driver’s license. I’ll dismiss the proof of registration and $100 plus court costs on the failure to appear.”

A man in jail pled guilty to public intoxication “Where do you live?”

“I am homeless right now. I was looking to leave Crittenden County.”

“If you are homeless how were you able to buy the beers? You can sit it out in jail or pay $250 plus court costs.”

A man also in jail was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. He pled ‘nolo.’ “What do we need to do about you?”

“I need some help.”

“I can send you to the 8th Street Mission for a year.”

“Do you have another place you can send me? How long did you say?”

“Do you want help or not?”

“I want help!”

“Call the 8th Street Mission and I’ll come back to you.”

A woman in jail was asked by Judge Thorne, “How have you been doing?”

“Fine.”

She pled guilty to no drivers license, no tags, no insurance, failure to yield and theft.

“The report says you stole two plate lunches and a Danish from the grocery store.”

“It was bought for me and I didn’t have a receipt.”

“She had a receipt from the day before,” said the court attorney.

“$55 plus court costs, $55 on the tags, $295 plus court costs on the no insurance, $100 plus court costs on the failure to appear and 10 days jail on the theft.”

A woman charged with public intoxication pled guilty.

“The police report says you had been drinking and your brother showed up and they released you to him but as you were walking off you were screaming, hollering and cursing. Your brother told the police he couldn’t supervise you so you were arrested. $250 plus court costs.”

A man in jail was charged with domestic battery and pled no contest.

“The report says the children were very scared about this.’ “There weren’t any children at this.” Judge Thorne continued to read the report that said the man had pushed the woman’s face against the car window and that there were scratches and how the children said it had happened before and they were scared.

“Let’s change your plea to not guilty. I want to hear from both sides on this. Many times the women are afraid to tell what has been happening and she said you had threatened to kill her if she left. Your bond is set at $7,500. Maybe that will give her time to get away from you. The trial date is set for December 18th.”

