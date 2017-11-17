West Memphis Church of God Winter Bazaar Saturday

It’s that time of year again!

The West Memphis Church of God will be having their Annual “Winter Bazaar” on Saturday, Nov. 18, at the church gym, located at 311 W. Bond Street, West Memphis.

Doors will open at 8 a.m.

and continue until 2 p.m.

This year they will have their Famous Bake Sale featuring many baked items. There will be cakes, pies, candies, breads, casseroles and much more. Many tasty items for you to purchase and enjoy or share with others.

Also, there will be the traditional Tea Room, with wonderful foods to enjoy.

This year the ladies will be selling and serving breakfast from 8 to 10 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. We know that you will enjoy the wonderful foods in the Tea Room.

Additionally, there will be the opportunity to have your picture with Santa from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Finally, there will be several outside vendors with items such as handmade crafts, Avon, Pink Zebra products, jewelry, designed T-shirts, children’s books and much more.

You are invited to come and purchase food items and gifts for yourself or that special gift for someone on your Christmas list. Don’t miss this special event and a wonderful time of shopping, eating and enjoying the beginning of the Christmas season.

