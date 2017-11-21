Blue Devils weather Benton

Guren Holmes rushed for 139 yards in the second half as West Memphis pulled away for an 18- point victory

WM School District Billy Elmore wanted the wind in the fourth quarter. He got more than he bargained for. On a night in which the wind picked up heavily as the game progressed, Elmore made the shrewd call in a decisive second half for his West Memphis Blue Devils in their 39-21 victory last Friday night over Benton in a Class 6A state quarterfinal game at Hamilton-Shultz Field.

The win pits the Blue Devils (10-1) in the semifinals for the first time since 2008. West Memphis will travel to Greenwood, a 380 winner over Texarkana, this Friday night.

Senior running back Guren Holmes, as clutch as any player the Blue Devils have had in recent years, answered the bell big time by rushing for 206 yards and four touchdowns on 29 carries and senior quarterback Michael Troxler threw for two touchdowns.

Elmore used a pregame weather report to his distinct advantage.

'We had a decision to make whether to take the ball in the first or third quarter, and we ended up taking it in the first quarter in order to take the wind in the fourth quarter,' said Elmore. 'We knew the wind was going to pick up, but I actually thought it was going to be much later. It was howling out there in the fourth quarter.' As the two teams battled to a 21-21 tie in the first half, it was clear that the third quarter may be the deciding factor for the Blue Devils.

'I felt like if we could hold serve in the third quarter we'd be all right,' Elmore stated.

Holmes broke the tie with a 39-yard TD with 7:52 to play in the fourth quarter to give the Blue Devils a 27-21 lead.

Serve wasn't just held. It was broken.

And after another Holmes touchdown and a Troxler two-point conversion made it a two-score game, Benton was forced to throw.

Without an official wind speed available, let's just say if you were a golfer you'd probably choose to do something else besides play 18 holes.

Already down to their third-string quarterback, the Panthers' chances of throwing into the teeth of the wind were not even minimal. And the Blue Devil secondary was the recipient of two secondhalf interceptions. One by D'Quarious Rogers and another by Nick Brown, were the result of two balls that died.

Meanwhile, Holmes was too much for Benton.

Holmes was especially too much for Benton in the second half as he rushed for 139 of his 206 yards in the final two quarters.

'That's what we expect out of him,' Elmore said of his bell-cow ball-carrier.

'He does it just about every Friday night. He plays his best in big games.'

Bothered by a troublesome knee most of the season, Holmes said the bye week was beneficial.

'This was the best my knee has felt since the Jonesboro game,' Holmes said. 'Rubdowns and ice.

We just kept on doing that every day.'

West Memphis fell behind 7-0 and then 14-6 before finally getting going.

Troxler, who was 4 of 11 for 79 yards, hit on two touchdown passes in the first half, the first to junior Mason Kearney and the second to Steven Stone, who had three receptions on the night for 44 yards.

A second-half touchdown by Benton erased a 21-14 West Memphis lead and took both teams into the lockers tied at 21 at halftime.

In the second half, the Blue Devil defense dominated, allowing only 144 total yards.

'(The defense) really didn't play bad in the first half,' Elmore said. 'We had a miscue on a punt return and that gave (Benton) real good field position. There weren't any adjustments at halftime, but we just played a lot better. It was good to see.' Verndarious Hodges, who has 18-and-a-half sacks this season, blocked a Benton punt and then recovered a fumble in the second half.

Rogers' interception with just over three minutes to play, set up the gameclinching touchdown, a four-yarder by Holmes with 2:47 to play to make it 39-21.

By Billy Woods