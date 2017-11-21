Bulldogs swat Hornets

Gerry Bohanon Jr.

accounts for 272 total yards and four touchdowns in Earle’s 20point victory over Mineral Springs

The Earle Bulldogs successfully carried over the momentum from an eightgame winning streak to end the regular season into the postseason, defeating the Mineral Springs Hornets (5-7, 4-3 2A Conference) 46-26 in the second of the 2017 Arkansas 2A Football Playoffs.

Though the Bulldogs (9-1, 6-0) went on to build a 4612 lead at the end of three quarters, the Earle victory was anything but secure as the Hornets scored on their first possession and only trailed the Bulldogs 8-6 after the first frame.

But then, after having successfully shaken off the rust from their first-round playoff bye, Earle showed why there are a top seed in the 2A Conference, going on a 16-0 run in the second quarter for a 26-12 halftime lead.

“Man, they felt that sense of urgency,” said Earle head coach Albert Coleman. “That’s what it was. They came out after the bye week, came in and weren’t ready and it showed. We ended up pulling it off and I guess that’s all you’re trying to do at this point, keep going from round to round.”

Leading the Earle team as the Bulldogs pulled away was none other than 6-foot-3, 213-pound quarterback Gerry Bohanon Jr. who, after connecting with Tavarius Thomas for a 22yard touchdown pass in the first quarter, added six and twenty-three-yard touchdown runs in the second period.

“Man, I just knew I had to take one for the team,” Bohanon said. “I got in my zone. When they scored first, that just kind of gave me something to work for. I was like, ‘I’ve got to score. I’ve got to show them I want to play in state.’ So, I just came out there and gave all I had.”

Bohanon went on to pick up 134 total rushing yards on 16 carries, pass for 149 yards on 9-of-19 passing attempts and account for four Bulldog touchdowns.

Fifty-three of Bohanon’s rushing yards came on a fourth-down play in the third quarter that was the preverbal nail-in-the-coffin for the Hornets. As Earle held a 38-12 lead and prepared to punt from their own 29-yard-line, Coleman nixed a decision to punt and instead left the ball in the hands of his star quarterback, changing a fourthand- four right outside of the Earle red zone to a Bulldogs first-and-ten at the Mineral Springs 18yard-line.

“We were in a situation where I was about to punt the ball and Gerry said, ‘Coach, I can get it.’,” Coleman said. “And, I had that much faith in him to where I said alright, let’s get it.”

That play led to an 18-yard touchdown run on the next play by Trevon Reel, Reel’s second touchdown after the Bulldogs running back scored on a 72-yard rushing touchdown to which gave Earle the 38-12 lead with 5:49 to play in the third quarter. Reel piled up a total 97 rushing yards on five carries and two touchdowns.

Thomas led Earle in receiving, hauling in four receptions for 64 yards and two touchdowns while Alex Coleman grabbed a Bulldogs touchdown pass, one of his two total receptions for 33 total yards.

Explosive plays such as Reel’s 72-yard scamper and Bohanon’s 53-yard run have become par-for-thecourse for the Bulldogs and the Earle signal caller doesn’t see that slowing up anytime soon. “Not being cock but no,” Bohanon said when asked if Earle can be stopped. “The defense is too good. The offense, you can’t stop us from scoring. You may get a drive or something. But, you’re not going to stop us from putting up 40.” The Bulldogs have scored at least 44 points in each of their last nine games.

Holding Mineral Springs to just one more score throughout the second and third quarters while Earle built up a 34-point lead was a Bulldogs defense led by senior linebacker Cordell Chase. Chase is captain of the Earle defense and a key part of a linebacking core that changed over the offseason for Earle as the Bulldogs scrapped their old 4-4 defense more a more exotic 3-5 look, adding an elaborate blitzing scheme.

“Now what we’re able to do is we’re able to maneuver and we have at least four people going and that’s been the difference,” Coleman said.

Chase says the most noticeable difference in the Earle defensive scheme is the blitzing of the outside linebackers and the freedom the Bulldogs linebackers have to now either blitz, fake blitz and then blitz and drop back in coverage.

However, Earle did allow more points last Friday, 26, than the Bulldogs had given up in one game since Week 2. Coleman hopes that is an anomaly and not the start of a disturbing new trend in Earle.

“We had them stopped but we just didn’t wrap up and it showed,” Coleman said. “It showed bad. For the first time our defense showed that we were sluggish, and we just didn’t get the job done. But, at the end, we got it done.”

Earle now advances to round three of the 2A state playoffs to face the Salem Greyhounds (6-5), a team that the Bulldogs beat on September 22nd 46-6. Despite the 40-point win earlier in the season, Coleman is not taking the Greyhounds lightly.

“The playoffs are a whole different atmosphere,” Coleman said. “We can’t take for granted that we played and beat them by so many points. They’re going to come in with intentions of knocking us off and that happens. So, we’ve got to get healthy and be ready to play.”

While Bohanon also preaches caution heading into the round-three game against Salem, saying he doesn’t expect it to be a cake walk, the Earle quarterback believes his team is ready to make a state championship run.

“Watch out for us, man,” Bohanon said. “We’re ready to play. We’re ready to roll.”

The Greyhounds and the Bulldogs kickoff the quarterfinal round playoff matchup in Earle this Friday at 7:00 p.m.

By Collins Peeples