FAFSAWorkshop at Earle High School

Students, parents and supporters of the Class of 2018 invited to important meeting for college-bound seniors

One of the important early steps toward starting college is filling out the Free Application For Student Aid, or FAFSA.

The FAFSA is the major piece of documentation for basing financial assistance need of college students. The Earle School District is hosting a special event next week to help upcoming graduates get informed and get prepared.

“We have hosted one meeting prior to this date to begin the process of applying for Financial Aid for the College Career,” said Earle School District Parent Coordinator Claudie Forrest as she invited seniors, their parents and anyone else wanting to be a part of the process of getting students ready for college. “We look forward to your presence and attention in this endeavor.”

The sessions will be held on Tuesday and Wednesday, Nov. 28-29, at Earle High School, from 3:30 to 6 p.m.

Forrest urged students to please bring all necessary documents, including 2016 tax forrms and Social Security information.

From the Earle School District